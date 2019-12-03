Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Bank of America
December 03, 2019
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Bank of America
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina Cease and Desist Order, dated May 20, 2015 (PDF) Terminated November 22, 2019
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
