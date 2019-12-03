There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,443 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Bank of America

December 03, 2019

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina Cease and Desist Order, dated May 20, 2015 (PDF) Terminated November 22, 2019

