Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ awarded “Best of What’s New”

Wi-Fi 6 among Popular Science’s most innovative technologies in 2019

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ has earned a Popular Science “Best of What’s New” award in the Gadgets Category, distinguishing itself as one of the top innovations of 2019. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 is recognized among technologies that represent a significant step forward in their category, with the latest Wi-Fi® generation bringing evolutionary enhancements in capacity, performance, data rates, and latency to Wi-Fi devices. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 was introduced by Wi-Fi Alliance ® in September and has seen steady adoption from leading smartphone, access point, and consumer product vendors.



“Wi-Fi Alliance is honored to receive this award which recognizes Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 as a technology that delivers high-performance, interoperable, and secure Wi-Fi for the next wave of Wi-Fi products,” said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance. “Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 provides a platform for Wi-Fi innovation that will benefit the entire Wi-Fi ecosystem.”

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 is the latest generation of Wi-Fi that supports a diverse set of Wi-Fi devices and applications and improves Wi-Fi network performance in challenging environments with many connected devices such as stadiums, airports, industrial parks, business campuses, and increasingly dense Wi-Fi home environments. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 is supported by smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy S10 , by access points including the Aruba 530 and 550 Series , ASUS RT-AX88U AX6000 , Buffalo 5950AX12 Series , Cisco Catalyst 9130 , KAON AR1340 , and Ruckus R750 , and other consumer devices including the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 . The latest generation of Wi-Fi supports advanced Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3™ security, and enables the industry to address more use cases, introduce more high-performance devices, and invent new ways to revolutionize home, enterprise, and industrial environments.

"The Best of What's New is our celebration of the most impactful and exciting innovations of the year," says Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Joe Brown. "This expertly vetted collection lays the groundwork for a healthier, safer, and awe-inspiring future—in our homes, cities, outer space, and everywhere in between.”

More information on the technology , exciting new features , and advanced use cases of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 is available on the Wi-Fi Alliance website .

