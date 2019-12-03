Dominican Republic Announces New Headliners At The Paradise Music And Arts Festival, Including Tiësto

This material is distributed by Rubenstein Public Relations on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and the Consulate General of the Dominican Republic in New York. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, DC.

/EIN News/ -- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican Republic today announced that the internationally acclaimed artist Tiësto will perform at the fifth annual festival “The Paradise Music & Arts,” set to take place in Cap Cana, DR, on December 20 and 21. This multi-stage, multi-experiential event will feature an exciting and evolving lineup of nearly 50 artists, four interactive art experiences, and almost 40 chefs.

The two-day event—an integration of local culture, flavor and sound—celebrates the Dominican Republic and reinforces its position as a premier tourist attraction.

“We’re proud to showcase the hospitality of our culture and welcome fans to The Paradise 2019, which will feature star-studded performances, immersive art experiences, and a culinary feast,” said Pablo Pou, CEO of PAV Events.

MUSIC

This year, attendees can expect a stacked lineup of A-list artists across three stages spanning various genres. Local artists will include Dominican DJ and producer Miguel Duarte, the local trio Mula, rising pop star Leton Pe, local gem Martin Domene, and up-and-comer DJ and producer Omar Andino.

Headliners on the “Live” stage include Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny, known best for his collaboration with Cardi B and J Balvin on “I Like It.” He will be joined by Colombian singer and rapper Maluma, who crossed over into the mainstream pop realm working with Madonna and Shakira. Rounding out the headliners for the ‘Live stage’ are Latin trap phenomenon Anuel AA and West Coast rapper Tyga.

On the ‘Dance’ Stage, multiple platinum producer/DJ Marshmello will make his return for his second performance at The Paradise, alongside dance superstars Martin Garrix, Alesso, and world record-breaking DJ Steve Aoki.

Since it first began in 2014, The Paradise—formerly known as Electric Paradise—has featured performers like Cardi B, J Balvin, and Major Lazer. View this year’s full lineup here.

ART

The festival will also include immersive art experiences, featuring four interactive art experiences, a shade display, a hammock installation, dome structures, and “Instagrammable” seating like sunbeds and large letters that entice visitors to photograph.

One of the art experiences includes SUBHAZE 4:3, an audiovisual installation and performance that explores the architecture of sound and light through frequency and spatial ratios. Participants will be invited to enter a holographic cube structure for an immersive installation, where SUBHAZE will perform live late evening.

See more detail on the forthcoming art experiences at the festival here.

CULINARY

Rooted in the belief that food tastes best when enjoyed together, Food Town will combine 36 chefs to create a communal dining experience with a deliciously varied menu.

Learn more about the festival and purchase your ticket today at theparadise.com.

ABOUT THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, the country features nearly 1,000 miles of coastline. The Dominican Republic welcomed more than 40 million tourists in the last seven years, and is statistically among the safest countries in the Caribbean. In 2018, hotel, bar and restaurant activity represented 7.6 percent of the gross domestic product in terms of added value, becoming one of the most dynamic sectors of the Dominican economy with an average growth of 7 percent in the last four years. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: http://www.godominicanrepublic.com/.

