Third Annual ‘Napa Lighted Art Festival’ Brightens Up Downtown Napa Jan. 11-19, 2020

Nearly 30,000 to attend free, open-air illuminating art festival

/EIN News/ -- NAPA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Napa and the Napa Tourism Improvement District (TID) today announced the third annual Napa Lighted Art Festival will take place Jan. 11-19, 2020 in Downtown Napa and Napa’s Oxbow District. The free, open-air illuminating art festival will light up the streets, buildings and night sky with stunning animated artwork projected at approximately 13 locations after dark.



Artwork displayed this year will include light art, video art, 3D video mapping projections, lighted sculptures and projects that use technology and interactivity. Original work by local and international award-winning artists will be featured , including Israel-based artist OGE Group (Angels of Freedom), UK-based Ross Ashton and Karen Monid (The Projection Studio) and Mike Gould (Lunchboxing with Lasers) from Michigan.

Festival highlights include:

Main Lighted Art Shows

Jan. 11-12, 18-19, 6-10 p.m.; Jan. 13-16, 6-9 p.m.

13 Downtown Napa / City of Napa locations



Times vary

Downtown Napa / City of Napa

A series of daytime and evening gatherings with participating artists.



Times vary

The CIA at Copia, 500 First St, Napa, CA 94559

Thrilling and exclusive dining experience where 3D projections and a 6-course meal come together to wow the senses.



Jan. 11-12, 18-19, 4 p.m.

Goodman Library, 1219 First St, Napa, CA 94559

The Napa County Historical Society will conduct four illuminating tours of the five historic buildings featured in the festival. $20/person.



Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m.

800 Main St, Napa, CA 94559

Visitors and locals to start at Veteran’s Park and proceed down Second and Third streets to view various art installations in Downtown Napa with their own lanterns. Cosmos Percussion Ensemble will perform leading the parade.



Jan. 11 & 18, 7-8 p.m., Jan. 12 & 19, 7-8 p.m.

1268 McKinstry St, Napa, CA 94559

Several tethered hot air balloons will be displayed and light up the sky at Oxbow Commons.

Various lodging properties are currently offering special rates , so visitors can enjoy other Downtown Napa attractions, dozens of tasting rooms, world-class restaurants, adorable boutiques and live entertainment.

For an interactive map of participating locations and more information on featured artists, lodging specials, dining and things to do, please visit www.donapa.com/lights .

ABOUT NAPA TOURISM IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

Created in 2010, the Napa Tourism Improvement District (TID) is the official destination marketing organization for the City of Napa. With a mission to increase overnight visitation and improve local economy, the Napa TID promotes nearly 45 hotels and bed and breakfast properties, premier dining, wine tasting, shopping and local entertainment. The Napa TID utilizes its website ( DoNapa.com ), participates in the creation of local events and develops targeted marketing programs that drive overnight stays during the off-season and mid-week occupancy throughout the year.

Media Contacts:

Augustine Agency

Jaime Hayden

Office: (916) 960-2894

jhayden@augustineagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cba29261-3342-45ea-86f4-966295ab31a5

First Presbyterian Church at Napa Lighted Art Festival. Downtown Napa's First Presbyterian Church will serve as a backdrop to projection artwork by British designer Ross Ashton and sound artist Karen Monid during the 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival. The free, open-air illuminating art festival will light up the streets, buildings and night sky with stunning animated artwork projected at approximately 13 locations after dark.



