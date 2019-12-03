Mary Josephs to Present at AICPA Construction and Real Estate Conference

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Josephs, Founder and CEO of Verit Advisors® will present at the The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) Construction and Real Estate Conference on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Nashville, TN. Ms. Josephs will present “ESOPs and Shareholder Liquidity, Employee Engagement and Executive Compensation.” This session will dive deep into the tax and accounting attributes of an ESOP including examples and discussion on when the ESOP can be an attractive liquidity strategy for private businesses, partnerships, and divestiture.

Ms. Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago, has spoken at hundreds of conferences nationally and frequently writes articles on issues related to succession and liquidity alternatives for closely held businesses, including ESOPs, ESOP financing, ESOP M&A and other corporate finance solutions. In 2017, 2018, and 2019 Ms. Josephs was selected as one of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A by Mergers & Acquisition publication. Chicago Crain’s recognized Ms. Josephs as a Notable Entrepreneur in 2019 and Private Board Directors magazine named Mary a Director to Watch in 2019. Ms. Josephs is also a member of the International Women’s Forum, The Economic Club of Chicago and the Chicago Network.

About Verit Advisors LLC

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and valuation services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as Verit strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009. Josephs and her team are considered to be one of the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

