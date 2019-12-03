GOAT Tank™ DOT Compliant Transfer System Unveiled At SEMA 2019

ECI fuel tank includes GPI fuel transfer pump, filter, hose and nozzle for a complete DOT compliant system

/EIN News/ -- Upland, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECI Fuel Systems has unveiled the GOAT Tank™ line of mobile fueling systems. The GOAT Tank system is a fully assembled DOT compliant transfer tank that fits in the bed of a full-size pickup truck, with a sleek design that hides the pump, filter, nozzle and hose. ECI debuted the product line at SEMA, taking pre-orders from retailers who will stock the product in June / July 2020.

"The GOAT Tank system is designed specifically to overcome consumer concerns regarding assembling and wiring a system that stores and pumps gas or diesel from the bed of their truck," said David Mitchell, Sales Manager of ECI Fuel Systems. "We also designed it to look great in the bed of a truck with all the components stowed inside the sleek powder-coated unit."

The GOAT Tank mounts easily into the bed of any full-size pickup truck and connects to the power supply in minutes. It provides greater accuracy with a digital fuel gauge and enhanced security with a control panel that automatically locks to prevent unauthorized use. The GOAT Tank also eliminates fuel spillage by automatically reversing the pump returning any fuel remaining in the hose and nozzle back into the tank.

The GOAT Tank system pumps gas or diesel at rates comparable to a standard gas station, utilizing a GPI fuel transfer pump. Both the tank and GPI pump are manufactured in the USA and the entire system is assembled and tested at ECI's manufacturing facility in Upland, California.

The GOAT refueling system is Department of Transportation (DOT) compliant right out of the box.

"We've known the team at ECI for many years," said Vic Lucik, CEO of Great Plains Industries. "It made perfect sense for us to work together on the GOAT Tank to meet the market demand for a complete system that is easy to install, looks great in the bed of the truck and also meets strict regulatory requirements."

GOAT Tanks are available in four configurations from 54 gallons to 115 gallons. GOAT Tanks will be available through truck specialty retailers and farm & ranch retailers nationwide starting in June / July 2020.



More information available at www.GoatTank.com

About ECI Fuel Systems

For 13 years, ECI Fuel Systems has manufactured a robust line of auxiliary fuel systems designed for ease-of-use. From powering small engines and generators to equipment refueling stations, ECI's wide range of product applications answer customer needs while meeting compliance standards and government regulations.

Along the way, ECI has also pioneered many innovative techniques to build environmentally responsible products. Working together with Cummins Power Systems, Honda, and other manufacturers, ECI has designed, tested and built fuel systems that allow customers to build products with confidence. With the launch of GOAT Tank, ECI continues its commitment to products built for performance, ease and dependability.

