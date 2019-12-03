Measure Protocol wins the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation

Blockchain protocol company honored for its work creating an ethical person-based data marketplace for the market research and insights industry

We are thrilled to be the recipient of this prestigious award for technology innovation from the Market Research Society; it's a huge endorsement of our company.” — Owen Hanks, CEO and co-founder of Measure Protocol

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Measure Protocol , the ethical person-based data marketplace powered by blockchain, was named as the winner in the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation. The awards were presented earlier this week at a Market Research Society Awards ceremony event in London. Other finalists in the category included Blue Yonder Research and Sketchbook Consulting.“We are thrilled to be the recipient of this prestigious award for technology innovation from the Market Research Society; it's a huge endorsement of our company,” said Owen Hanks, CEO and co-founder of Measure Protocol. “The award signifies that the industry is supportive of new disruptive technologies like Measure’s, leveraging blockchain solutions to empower users with control of their data and create brand-new opportunities for market researchers. I’m enormously proud of the team and thankful for the support of our clients.''Measure has built a blockchain-based marketplace in which individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as purchase and location.Each year, the award is open to any individual, group of individuals or companies whose technology meets the award criteria. The experienced panel of award judges looked not only for innovation, but also examined technology effectiveness.Measure was selected for the award because it was able to illustrate the benefits of a blockchain-powered ecosystem that is founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation. Because the technology has been put to use in a real-life market research situation, as required by the award criteria, the company was able to show how blockchain technology is applicable to a multitude of situations in order to provide wide, lasting benefits to the industry.The ASC/MRS Award for Technology Innovation and Effectiveness international award, first presented in 2003, is organised by the ASC in association with the MRS. This annual award is for outstanding and innovative applications of software or technology which have directly contributed to a demonstrable improvement in the effectiveness of market, opinion or social research.About Measure ProtocolMeasure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company’s MSR App for iOS. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol###



