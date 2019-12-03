AceUp Cofounders Will Foussier and Layla Lynn Latest Boston-Based Entrepreneurs Selected for Forbes 30 Under 30

/EIN News/ -- Boston’s Legacy for Technology and Business Innovation Extended by Forbes’ Recognition of AceUp Cofounders

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global media giant Forbes today announced that Will Guillaume Foussier and Layla Lynn, cofounders of AceUp, provider of technology-enabled, one-on-one executive coaching, have been named to the 2020 class of Forbes 30 Under 30, the annual list chronicling the brashest entrepreneurs across the United States and Canada. Foussier and Lynn have been selected in the Enterprise Technology category for their disruptive approach to executive coaching that Boston-based AceUp brings to the training and professional development market.

AceUp offers personalized, one-on-one executive coaching that is scalable, measurable, and impactful. The company’s coaching platform harnesses a technology-driven framework that enables an end-to-end executive coaching deployment enterprise-wide and measures impact through progressive analytics.

Forbes’ recognition of Foussier and Lynn further reinforces Boston’s reputation for technological and business innovation. While the new 30 Under 30 honorees launched AceUp first through Harvard Innovation Labs and then the TechStars Boston Accelerator, these programs are no strangers to the Forbes 30 Under 30. Evisort, Nebula Genomics and Julia Computing also emerged from Harvard Innovation Labs, and their cofounders were honored by Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2019. TechStars Boston has also propelled its share of eventual Forbes 30 Under 30 honorees: The cofounders of AirFox, PillPack and CoachUp were named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 within the past few years.

Given that Forbes’ theme for this year’s 30 Under 30 in Enterprise Technology is the future of work, it’s no coincidence that AceUp has found a home in this category. Foussier and Lynn are laser-focused on helping companies address the rapidly evolving nature of work by equipping employees with the power skills they need to manage change, foster collaboration and lead innovation. Boston-based AceUp joins the ranks of other future-of-work enterprises like Catalant Technologies, Predictive Index and Experfy, each of which is also headquartered in Boston.

“Layla and I agree with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s assertion that ‘Everybody needs a coach,’” said AceUp CEO Will Foussier. “But we take this one step further and deeply believe that everyone deserves a coach. Coaching made all the difference for me in my own professional development, so we are working to extend that tremendous benefit to employees at all levels of the organization and at all stages of their careers.”

Currently, the AceUp platform offers services from close to 500 premier executive coaches and counts over 40 companies among its clients, including LovePop, Rapid7, Boston Children’s Hospital and Ginkgo Bioworks, among others. The company has raised $3M in funding to date and is well on its way to achieving aggressive growth goals to make one-on-one coaching widely available in enterprises based both in Boston and beyond. Foussier and Lynn are confident that this notable recognition by Forbes will help them meet and then exceed their objectives.

About AceUp

For companies that want to maximize their employee engagement, increase retention, and foster performance through a culture of continuous learning, AceUp delivers personalized executive coaching to connect employees with their full potential through a tech-enabled framework that is impactful, scalable, and measurable.

Informed by leaders from Harvard, MIT and Yale, AceUp delivers the only personalized executive coaching service supported by a growing community of vetted executive coaches, certified by ICF, iPEC, CTI, Hudson Institute, Harvard University, among other accredited institutions. Learn more at aceup.com.

AceUp PR Contact:

Lexi Herosian

lexi@scratchmm.com

Scratch Marketing + Media



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.