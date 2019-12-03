Dr. Rod Berger Named Strategic Advisor to Refugee & Migrant Education Network

Dr. Rod Berger will serve as strategic advisor to the global Refugee & Migrant Education Network

Berger, CEO of MindRocket Media Group and Educate4Health, will support RME Network’s vision to be a leader in the field of education for refugees and migrants

I’m honored to join the RME Network team in supporting their powerful mission of promoting education for refugee and migrant populations globally.” — Dr. Rod Berger, CEO of MindRocket Media Group

ROME, ITALY, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Refugee & Migrant Education Network (RME Network), which facilitates educational programs and research for the benefit of refugee and migrant populations worldwide, has named Dr. Rod Berger as a strategic advisor. Berger is CEO of MindRocket Media Group and Educate4Health "The leadership team of RME Network is delighted that Dr. Rod Berger has agreed to work with us as strategic advisor," said Dr. Anthony Cernera, who initiated and organized the RME Network. “His expertise in the global education space and shared commitment to our vision will greatly benefit our efforts to enhance our positive impact.”Dr. Cernera’s extensive career in higher education includes nearly 35 years as vice president at Marist College, vice president and president of the International Federation of Catholic Universities, and president of the Sacred Heart University. The RME Network was founded to foster and facilitate educational programs and initiatives, as well as practical research and collaboration between universities and not-for-profit organizations, for the benefit of refugees and migrants. Its current membership is comprised of more than 45 universities, NGOs, not-for-profit organizations, public benefit corporations, and individuals based in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Poland, Spain, the United States, and Vatican City.MindRocket Media Group, a multi-channel communications and strategic advisory firm headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A., works with diverse companies and organizations across the global education sector. The firm recently acquired Educate4Health (E4H), a global healthcare and life sciences communications firm based in Dublin, Ireland. Berger is CEO of both companies, as well as a special advisor to a number of firms in the U.S. and abroad.“I’m honored to join the RME Network team in supporting their powerful mission of promoting education for refugee and migrant populations globally,” said Dr. Berger. “I appreciate the opportunity to become a strategic advisor to the network and look forward to collaborating with Dr. Anthony Cernera and the entire team in turning their compelling vision into a meaningful reality.”As a media personality and interviewer, Berger’s work has been featured by Forbes, Huffington Post, Scholastic, EdTechReview India, and more. He has interviewed many of the prominent thinkers in education, including Daniel Pink, Sir Ken Robinson, Sal Khan, and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, as well as Ministers of Education and leading technology investors. He previously served in leadership and advisory roles for technology companies and is a guest lecturer at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management.As a strategic advisor, Berger will support the RME Network’s vision to be a leading network in the field of education for refugees and migrants, as well as education on human mobility; and foster and promote an ongoing debate on the corporate social responsibility of colleges and universities, as well as that of their staff and students, especially regarding today’s migrants and refugees. The network aims to be a global platform of dynamic cooperation between its member institutions, with a shared mission to foster and expand the education of refugees and migrants. To learn more about the RME Network, its member organizations, and its mission, visit https://rmenetwork.org About the Refugee & Migrant Education NetworkThe RME Network has been founded to foster and facilitate educational programs and initiatives, as well as practical research and collaboration between universities and not-for-profit organizations, for the benefit of refugees and migrants. The network serves as a global platform of dynamic cooperation between member institutions. Learn more at https://rmenetwork.org/ About MindRocket Media GroupMindRocket Media Group is a strategic advisory firm focused on providing communications, brand-building, media production, network development, and go-to-market support to companies operating within the K-20 education and education technology sectors worldwide. With a foundation built on years of experience and broad expertise within the education industry, we leverage the power of community and storytelling to make a difference in the industry. Our market knowledge, progressive strategies, and well-established relationships allow us to influence, support, and represent the change-makers who drive the business of education across the U.S. and abroad. Learn more at https://www.mindrocketmediagroup.com



