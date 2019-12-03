/EIN News/ -- Coconut Creek, FL, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Omni Medical Services (Omni) and NutraLife BioSciences Inc. (NutraLife) (OTCQB: NLBS) announce NutraLife to manufacture and provide finished CBD products for Omni’s new line of Omni CBD Solutions.



Omni is a Michigan based physician-owned PLLC with eight years’ experience in providing medical cannabis evaluations to over 30,000 patients and currently has clinic locations in five states including Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Oklahoma and Florida. Omni plans to sell its CBD products at its clinic locations and by direct marketing to its patients. Omni’s CBD products will be available on its website http://omnidoctors.com/

Omni’s CEO David Koyle states, “With our extensive experience in patient care, we’ve decided to produce a new line of products that we feel will benefit our patients the most.

“We’re already a trusted source with our patients,” said Koyle, “so we’re very pleased to sign this joint venture partnership with NutraLife Biosciences whose goal of offering a superior product parallels Omni’s.”

Omni’s first products are 1,000 mg full spectrum spray tinctures and 500 mg topical lotions with the official launch planned for January 2020. Additional product lines scheduled for Q1 include edibles and topicals with higher concentrations and a wide variety of terpenes.

Koyle adds, “We reviewed the market for over a year and chose NutraLife Biosciences with its excellent track record and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities as well as being vertically integrated from seed to sale including superior hemp strains and extraction processing methods.”

As part of launching its new line of CBD products, Omni plans further research with its patients to advance DNA testing that provides personalized profiles for the best CBD strains specifically for individual patients. The aim is to discover the precise CBD strains maximized for each patient.

First up for retail stores, Omni has recently signed an agreement to sell its products at Charlotte CBD stores with three retail locations in North and South Carolina.

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. is an SEC reporting company on the OTC trading with the symbol NLBS; NLBS was founded in 2010. NutraLife is a Florida based FDA registered manufacturer of a wide range of life science products that include seventeen (17) different core formulations with over 50 different variations.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains statements of a forward-looking nature about Omni Medical Services (“Omni”) and NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (“NutraLife”). These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions. References to NutraLife’s financial statements are summaries and you should not rely on summaries contained in this communication. NutraLife’s financial statements are available for review at www.sec.gov. Omni and NutraLife have based these forward-looking statements largely on the current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that they believe may affect Omni and NutraLife’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that their current expectations and projections are accurate, or that their plans will be successful. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Omni and NutraLife on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Omni and/or NutraLife’s actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. NutraLife operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for NutraLife’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. NutraLife does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applies.

