Global Corporate Training Market Review & Outlook 2017-2024 with Profiles on Pluralsight, Cornerstone OnDemand, GP Strategies Corporation, NIIT, and City & Guild Group

The Global Corporate Training Market was valued at US$ 367.6 billion during the year 2018.



The Global Corporate Training Market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rapid urbanization in emerging economies, potential of digital platforms and AI, growing diversity in learning requirements at the workplace. In addition, ever growing urban and working population and focus of companies on enhancing the skills of employees fuelling the corporate training market.



The market is primarily driven by growing urbanization and increasing disparity of skills and jobs, innovations in cloud computing, mobile technology, online video, and social media coupled with the ever-rising working population is diverting the companies towards the use of corporate training products.



Among the regions, North American region holds the largest market of Corporate Training and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in forecast period. However, North America may lose its market share to APAC region which is likely to witness the highest growth rate among the regions.



Scope of the Report



Global Corporate Training Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Product: Technical, Non-Technical

By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning

Regional Corporate Training Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Product: Technical, Non-Technical

By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning

Country Analysis - U.S. Canada, U.K., Germany, China (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Product: Technical, Non-Technical

By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Pluralsight, Cornerstone OnDemand, GP Strategies Corporation, NIIT, and City & Guild Group

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Strategic Acquisition & Adjacent Categories Expand into Corporate Training

3.2 Focus on SMEs



4. Global Corporate Training Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Corporate Training Market: An Analysis

5.1 Global Corporate Training Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.2 Global Corporate Training Market, Economic & Industrial Statistics

5.3 Global Corporate Training Market - Segmental Analysis

5.3.1 Global Corporate Training Market Share, By Product, 2018 & 2024F

5.3.2 Global Corporate Training Market: By Product, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.3.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Corporate Training Market- By Product (Year- 2024)

5.3.4 Global Corporate Training Market Share, By Application 2018 & 2024F

5.3.5 Global Corporate Training Market: By Application, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.3.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Corporate Training Market, By Application (Year- 2024)

5.3.7 Global Corporate Training Market Share, By Learning Method 2018 & 2024F

5.3.8 Global Corporate Training Market: By Leaning Method, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.3.9 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Corporate Training Market, By Learning Method (Year- 2024)



6. Global Corporate Training Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Global Corporate Training Market Share, By Region, 2018 (%)

6.2 Global Corporate Training Market Share, By Region, 2024F (%)

6.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Corporate Training Market - By Region (Year- 2024)

6.4 Global Market Scenario, By Region (USD Billion)



7. North America Corporate Training Market: An Analysis



8. Europe Corporate Training Market: An Analysis



9. APAC Corporate Training Market: An Analysis



10. RoW Corporate Training Market: An Analysis



11. Global Corporate Training Market: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Drivers

11.1.1 Ever Rising Number of Corporate Organization

11.1.2 Emergence of Cost-Effective E-Learning Training Modules

11.2 Market Restraints

11.2.1 Budgetary Concerns

11.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions in Industry or the Global Economy

11.3 Market Trends

11.3.1 Gamification

11.3.2 Expansion of Non-Dairy Market

11.4.1 SWOT Analysis



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Pluralsight, Inc.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Revenue

12.1.3 Segmental Overview: Net Revenue

12.2 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Financial Overview: Annual Revenue

12.2.3 Segmental Overview: Net Revenue

12.2.4 Growth Strategy

12.3 GP Strategies Corporation

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Financial Overview: Annual Revenue

12.3.3 Segmental Overview: Net Revenue

12.4 NIIT Ltd.

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Financial Overview: Annual Revenue

12.4.3 Segmental Overview: Net Revenue

12.5 City & Guild Group

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Financial Overview: Annual Revenue



