Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Featured in Sinclair Broadcast Coverage About Hemp Stocks Amidst a Congressional Push for Legalization

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, including the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, announced today news coverage in the nationally syndicated outlet, Sinclair Broadcast Group, a leading broadcast television company.



The published article features commentary from Hemp, Inc. CEO, Bruce Perlowin, regarding the uncertainty of the cannabis industry with a federal ban on the product and massive costs that many investors did not anticipate. The article explains financial and regulatory hurdles that companies face such as hefty license costs and inaccessibility to banking. Notably, Hemp, Inc. continues to position itself on the forefront of solutions to the challenges raised in a rapidly evolving industry.

Hemp, Inc. has been lauded by numerous media outlets for its hemp processing infrastructure. The Company announced on November 21, 2019 it had accomplished two harvests and the drying of its high cannabidiol (CBD) A and B buds in Medford, Oregon to fulfill the growing demand for smokeable hemp flower.

In the article, Perlowin compares the explosion in pot stocks to the dotcom bubble. "There are too many of us," Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. explains in the article. "I think the downward trend is too many companies and not enough buyers. And stuff like that changes on a dime."

According to a June 2019 market research report published by MarketsandMarkets™, the industrial hemp market is projected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2019 to $26.6 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate of 34.0% during the forecast period.

“The cannabis industry has grown at a staggering rate over the past few years, yet the industry’s situation is still somewhat rocky when we consider all of this pending legislation,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “Hemp, Inc. has established itself nicely in that we have ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America and the flower we grow and harvest is high quality and compliant with current regulations.”

To view the Sinclair Broadcast Group’s article featuring Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin, click here.

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, where he shares daily posts of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country. For more information about Hemp, Inc., visit www.hempinc.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.’s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website. According to the company’s CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.