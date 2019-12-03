Global Nasal High Flow Market Outlook to 2024 Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Vapotherm, ResMed, Flexicare Medical, and Vyaire Medical

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nasal High Flow Market - Analysis By Type (Consumables, Devices), Addressable Market (Hospitals, Homecare): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nasal High Flow Market was valued at US$ 2,563.25 Million in the year 2018.



Nasal High Flow therapy delivers oxygen to a patient with flow higher than that delivered traditionally in oxygen therapy. As the Nasal High Flow reduces the work of breathing in critically ill patients, it also is an emerging field where a lot of new devices have the scope to be developed such as nebulization. Further innovation in the Nasal High Flow will provide help to patients' transition to less acute care settings, help them recover more quickly and provide solutions that can assist them to avoid more acute conditions.



The market is influenced by many factors including aging, increase in respiratory diseases, rise in air pollution and demand in the homecare products.



Among the countries, US currently leads the nasal high flow market owing to considerable investments planned in the R&D and advancement in the devices. Moreover, countries like Canada, China, and the ROW are expected to grow faster owing to increased investment in the upstream sector.



Scope of the Report



Global Nasal High Flow Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Nasal High Flow Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Consumables, Devices

Analysis by End User Type: Hospital, Homecare, Others

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, China, Japan, RoW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Nasal High Flow Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Consumables, Devices

Analysis by End User Type: Hospital, Homecare, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Leading Companies

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Vapotherm, ResMed, Flexicare Medical, Vyaire Medical

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Nasal High Flow Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Nasal High Flow Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2017-2024)



6. Global Nasal High Flow Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Product Type (2018, 2024)

6.2 Global Nasal High Flow Market: By Product Type, By Value, (2017-2024)

6.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Nasal High Flow Market - By Product Type

6.4 By End User Type (2018, 2024)

6.5 Global Nasal High Flow Market: By End User Type, By Value, (2017-2024)

6.6 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Nasal High Flow Market - By End User Type



7. Nasal High Flow Market: Country Analysis

7.1 Nasal High Flow Market - Country Share (2018, 2024)

7.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Nasal High Flow Market - By Country

7.3 US Nasal High Flow Market: Country Analysis

7.3.1 By Value (2017-2024)

7.3.2 By Product Type (2017-2024)

7.3.4 By End User Type (2017-2024)

7.4 Canada Nasal High Flow Market: Country Analysis

7.5 Germany Nasal High Flow Market: Country Analysis

7.6 UK Nasal High Flow Market: Country Analysis

7.7 China Nasal High Flow Market: Country Analysis

7.8 Japan Nasal High Flow Market: Country Analysis

7.9 RoW Nasal High Flow Market: Country Analysis



8. Global Nasal High Flow Market Dynamics

8.1 Drivers

8.2 Restraints

8.3 Trends



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare

10.2 Vapotherm

10.3 ResMed.Inc

10.4 Flexicare Medical

10.5 Vyaire Medical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b64h2u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.