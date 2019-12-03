Analysis on the World Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare, 2019-2024: Current & Future Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Issues facing the healthcare industry are challenging and complex, including staff reductions, increased service demands and funding cuts. It is not surprising then that many are looking to the advanced solutions that artificial intelligence (AI) can offer in this realm.
This report quantifies the opportunity and future market opportunity for AI in healthcare, already an almost two-billion-dollar market, with applications in workflow and population health, drug discovery and emerging applications in diagnostics and other areas:
- Global AI in Healthcare Market, 2019-2024
- Global AI Market and Healthcare AI Performance Expectations, 2019 and 2024 ($ Millions)
- Market Share for AI Healthcare by Applications, 2019 (Population Health; Workflow Solutions; Imaging, Diagnostics and Disease Management, Drug Discovery & Development; Other AI)
- AI Healthcare Market Component Distribution by Application Segment, 2019 (%) (Population Health; Workflow Solutions; Imaging, Diagnostics and Disease Management, Drug Discovery & Development; Other AI)
- AI Healthcare Market Distribution by Global Region, 2019 (%) (U.S., Europe, China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World)
Healthcare applications that are gaining traction utilizing AI include the following segments, which are estimated and forecasted in the report:
Population health
- AI Population Health, Market Opportunity, 2019 and 2024
- Population Health and AI Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)
- AI and Population Health Competitor Review, 2019 (%)
Workflow solutions
- AI Healthcare Workflow Solutions, Market Opportunity, 2019 and 2024
- Workflow Solutions and AI Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)
- AI and Workflow Solutions: Competitor Review, 2019 (%)
Imaging, diagnostics and disease management
- AI Imaging, Diagnostics and DM, Market Opportunity, 2019 and 2024
- AI Imaging, Diagnostics and Disease Management (DM) Estimated Distribution of Sales, 2019 (%)
- Imaging, Diagnostics, DM and AI Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)
- Imaging AI Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)
- Diagnostics AI Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)
- Disease Management AI Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)
- AI and Imaging, Diagnostic, and DM: Competitor Review, 2019 (%)
Drug discovery and development
- AI Drug Discovery & Development, Market Opportunity, 2019 and 2024
- Drug Discovery & Development and AI Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)
- AI and Drug Discovery & Development: Competitor Review, 2019 (%)
Other applications such as risk analysis fraud protection, cybersecurity, data mining, and nutrition and fitness
- Risk Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Other AI Market Opportunity, 2019 and 2024 ($ millions)
- Risk Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Other AI Component (Hardware, Software, Services) Analysis, 2019 ($ millions)
- Risk Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Other AI Applications: Competitor Review, 2019 (%)
Future prospects for AI in healthcare include health assistance and medication management, precision medicine applications, drug creation and support in helping people make healthier choices and decisions. The report lists scores of examples of real-world AI offerings, discusses the effects of AI on traditional healthcare delivery and looks at patents in various segments of the market.
The AI market consists of a wide range of company types: tech giants, pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders, medical device companies and imaging vendors, as well as emerging companies that often do the heavy lifting in development and early incubation of how to apply AI in the healthcare field.
The report examines company participation by market segment; estimated investor funding, private company focus ($ millions); and estimated market participation by leaders in AI healthcare, by application, 2019 (% market share).
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- Market Review
- Competitors
- Scope and Methodology
- Recent Company Developments in AI in Healthcare
- Copan Diagnostics: Performing Culture Plate Analysis
- Sense.ly: Avatar Nurse
- GE Healthcare: AI-Powered Hospital Command Centers
- Google DeepMind: Breaking the Black Box of Clinical Practice
- CareDX and Predigraft: Transplant Testing Risk
- Grail: Machine Learning on Cancer Mutations
- AI Cure: Boosting Medication Adherence in Trials
- Freenome: Computational Biology and Machine Learning for Cancer Detection
- ARUP-Techcyte: Detection of Parasites and Ova
- Atomwise: AI Speeds up UHTS
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals: AI-Powered Biology at Scale
- Careskore: Taking In the Patient's Data Picture
- CompCyst: Big Increase in Identification of Benign Cysts
- Berg: Appling Intelligence to Biomarker Discovery
- Deep Genomics: AI Drug Discovery Workbench
- Propeller Health: Smart Inhaler Devices
- MedAware: AI Physician Alerts Prior to Prescription
- Philips Pathology Enhancing Tool
- Babylon Health: AI Decides When to Refer Patient to Video Doctor
- Bay Echo Labs: FDA-cleared EF Calculation
- Seegene: AI-Inspired Molecular Diagnostics
- Ibex Medica: Digital Pathology Review
- Subtle Medical: Deep Learning on Scans
- Clever Culture: FDA Cleared Automation of Sample Interpretation
- Medtronic: AI Fights Diabetes
- Qiagen: Interpretation of Large Volumes of Data
- KidneyIntelX: Improved Kidney Testing
- Hitachi: Patient Risk Detection
- PredictImmune: Irritable Bowel Disease Predictive Assay
Chapter 2: Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
- Industry Overview
- The Artificial Intelligence Movement
- How Does the Health Industry Stack Up in AI Integration?
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Market Breakdown by Component
- Regional Market Breakdown
- AI Technologies
- Abbreviations and Definitions
- Competitive Summary
- The Leaders: Market Application Review
- AI Technology Development
Chapter 3: Artificial Intelligence: Population Health
- Overview
- Industry and Technology Trends
- Component Review and Analysis
- Competitor Analysis
Chapter 4: AI in Healthcare Workflow Solutions
- Overview
- Industry and Technology Trends
- Component Review and Analysis
- Products and Competitors
- Competitor Analysis
Chapter 5: AI in Imaging, Diagnostics, and Disease Management
- Overview
- Imaging
- Diagnostics
- Disease Management
- Industry and Technology Trends
- Imaging
- Diagnostics
- Disease Management
- Component Review and Analysis
- Products and Competitors
- Diagnostics
- Disease Management
- Competitor Analysis
Chapter 6: AI in Drug Discovery and Development
- Overview
- Industry and Technology Trends
- Component Review and Analysis
- Products and Competitors
- Competitor Analysis
Chapter 7: AI in Risk Analytics, Cybersecurity and Other Applications
- Overview
- Industry and Technology Trends
- Component Review and Analysis
- Products and Competitors
- Risk Analytics
- Fraud Protection
- Cybersecurity
- Data Mining
- Nutrition and Fitness
- Competitor Analysis
Chapter 8: Global AI in Healthcare Markets
- Global Market Drivers
- Aging Population
- Increase in Chronic Disease
- Increasing Death Rates
- Health Expenditures in Relation to GDP
- Global Market for AI in Healthcare
Chapter 9: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Profiles
- AiCure
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Atomwise, Inc U.S.
- Bay Labs, Inc
- Berg Health
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Clarify Health Solutions
- CloudMedX
- Cyclica
- Deep Genomics, Inc
- Enlitic
- GE Healthcare, Inc.
- Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.)
- IBM, Inc.
- iCarbonX
- Intel, Inc.
- Koninklinjke Philips, Inc.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Microsoft, Inc.
- Nvidia, Inc.
- Qventus, Inc
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- SAS Institute, Inc
- Siemens Healthineers GmbH
- Stryker, Inc
- Verint Next IT
- Welltok, Inc.
- Zebra Medical Vision
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6e3be9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.