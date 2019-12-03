Outlook on the World's PET Foam Core Market, 2019-2024: Growing Use of Lightweight Materials in End-use Industries Drives the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PET Foam Core Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PET foam core market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the PET foam core market looks promising with opportunities in the wind energy, transportation, and building & construction industries. The major drivers for this market are growing use of lightweight materials in the end use industries and substitution of PVC and SAN with PET foam core due to its recyclability.



Emerging trends which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include recycled PET as raw material for PET foam core production and development of multi density PET cores with improved strength properties.



In this market, wind energy, transportation and building & construction are the major end use industries. The report forecasts that the wind energy will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of PET foam core.



Europe will remain the largest market by value and volume due to increasing demand of PET foam core in transportation and wind energy industries. Asia pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use market.



Some of the PET foam core companies profiled in this report include Armacell, Gurit, 3A Composites, and Diab.



This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1. How big the opportunities for PET foam core market by end use industry (wind energy, transportation and building & construction) and region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the PET foam core market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this PET foam core market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the PET foam core market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the PET foam core market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this PET foam core market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the PET foam core industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: PET foam core Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: PET Foam Core Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Wind Energy

3.3.2: Transportation

3.3.3: Building & Construction

3.3.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: PET Foam Core Market by Region

4.2: North American PET Foam Core Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Wind Energy, Transportation, Building & Construction, and Others

4.3: European PET Foam Core Market

4.4: Asia Pacific PET Foam Core Market

4.5: Rest of World PET Foam Core Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for PET Foam Core Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the PET Foam Core Market by Region

6.2: Innovations in the PET Foam Core Industry

6.3: Emerging Trends in the PET Foam Core Market

6.4: Strategic Analysis

6.4.1: New Product Development

6.4.2: Capacity Expansion of the PET Foam Core Market

6.4.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the PET Foam Core Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Armacell

7.2: Gurit

7.3: 3A Composites

7.4: Diab Group



