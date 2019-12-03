PlanSource Welcomes Srini Venkatramani as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Seasoned global product and technology executive to lead product management and chart the course for PlanSource technology

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource is pleased to announce that Srini Venkatramani has joined the company as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Srini is a seasoned executive with 15+ years of experience developing, implementing and driving product and technology innovations. As Chief Product and Technology Officer, Srini leads the company’s overall product direction and is responsible for all aspects of technology strategy and its execution.



"I'm thrilled to join PlanSource and look forward to playing an instrumental role in our quest to build a better benefits experience,” said Srini Venkatramani. “The team at PlanSource has a genuine passion for transforming the benefits industry. Couple that with the company’s deep domain experience and a solid technology foundation, the sky’s the limit. I’m excited to be a part of it and can’t wait to drive the next stage of product innovations for PlanSource and all its partners."

Srini joins PlanSource from IBM, where, for the past six years, he held senior product management and client management roles. In his most recent position, he led the company’s publishing and information services industry. He was responsible for the development of product and technology strategy and led ideation, design, and implementation of products that embed Cognitive/Watson and utilize blockchain to improve operational efficiency. He draws on experience gained from working on three continents, where he has led product management and engineering functions in organizations of various sizes, ranging from $35 million to $80 billion in annual revenue.

“I am very pleased to welcome Srini to the PlanSource family during this pivotal moment in our growth,” said Dayne Williams, CEO of PlanSource. “At PlanSource, we are constantly working to improve our products, as well as develop innovative new products to guide employees to the benefits they need and help HR teams work more efficiently. With his technical expertise and breadth of product management experience, Srini is just the right product and technology expert, we need to scale our processes, drive product innovation and deliver on our ambitious roadmap.”

In the last five years, PlanSource has more than doubled its number of employees and had a compound annual growth rate of 31 percent. Early in 2019, PlanSource was acquired by Vista Equity Partners, a leading investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses.

