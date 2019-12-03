Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee and Mongolia’s Prime Minister discuss cooperation prospects

Release December 3, 2019, 16:20

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Prime Minister of Mongolia, took place today in Moscow.

The parties discussed the prospects of energy cooperation. It was also noted that in November 2019 Gazprom Export carried out the first small-scale delivery of Russian liquefied natural gas to Mongolia.

Background On November 4, 2019, Gazprom Export delivered the first batch of Russian LNG to Mongolia to be used as a vehicle fuel in municipal transport in the country's capital city, Ulan-Bator. The batch weighed 36 tons.