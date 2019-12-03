185 Human Resource Management Technology Solutions Available In The Health & Human Service Field Offerings: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationwide analysis of health and human service technology products, OPEN MINDS found 185 products that offer human resource management functionality. Human resource management technology products are defined as systems that assist clinical and non-clinical staff in the tracking and management of communications, information, and scheduling. Human resource management systems are applied to staffing, and support talent acquisition, hiring, and retention.

Of the 185 products, 74% (137) serve the residential and hospital-based acute care market, and 70% (130) serve the primary care market.

Human Resource Management Technology Products

By Health & Human Service Market Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 137 Primary Care 130 Non-Hospital Based Acute Care 121 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 119 Mental Health 118 Autism & I/DD Services 92 Long Term Services & Supports 92 Addiction Treatment 87 Children & Family Services 81 Chronic Care Management 78 Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 78 Social Services (Including Homeless) 77 Adult Corrections Health Care 65 Juvenile Justice 60

A comprehensive list of human resource management health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the health and human services (HHS) sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive HHS technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org connects provider organizations and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the field.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Attachment

OPEN MINDS OPEN MINDS 877-350-6463 Contact@HealthTechNavigator.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.