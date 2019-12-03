World Cleanroom Technologies Market by Product, Construction, End-user & Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Technologies Market by Product (HVAC, HEPA filters, air shower, apparel, gloves, vacuum systems, disinfectants), Construction (Drywall, Hardwall, Softwall), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cleanroom technologies market is projected to reach USD 7.94 billion by 2024 from USD 5.76 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.



The stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, growing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology are the primary growth factors for this market. The increasing demand in developing economies and the growing focus on energy-efficient cleanrooms are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market. However, the customization of cleanroom designs according to product and facility requirements is a major market challenge.



The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Based on the product, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and controls. The consumables segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cleanroom technologies market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users.



The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018.



Based on construction type, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into standard/drywall cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2018. This can be attributed to the traditionally high demand for fixed structures and the need for quick onsite construction among end-users. However, this trend is changing, and there is a higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.



Biotechnology is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The biotechnology end-user industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for biologics and biosimilars. Increasing investments in biotechnology are expected to provide an impetus to the growth of the segment over the forecast period.



North America is expected to hold the largest share for players operating in the cleanroom technologies market.



North America accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2018. Factors such as stringent regulatory standards for product approvals, technological advancements in cleanrooms, initiatives taken by private organizations to create awareness regarding cleanrooms, and growth of the healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.



Research Coverage

This report analyzes the market for various cleanroom products and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global cleanroom technologies market and its product, construction type, end-user, and regional segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global cleanroom technologies market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the global cleanroom technologies market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the new product, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global cleanroom technologies market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and services of leading players in the global cleanroom technologies market

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cleanroom Technologies Market Overview

4.2 Regional Mix: Cleanroom Technologies Market (2019-2024)

4.3 Cleanroom Technologies Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.1.2 Growth of the Biologics Sector

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Parenteral and Injectable Pharmaceutical Formulations

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Medical Devices

5.2.1.5 Advancements in Cleanroom Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Operational Cost Associated With Cleanrooms

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cleanrooms in Developing Economies

5.2.3.2 Growing Focus on Energy-Efficient Cleanrooms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Customization of Cleanroom Designs According to Product and Facility Requirements



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Growing Awareness of Modular Cleanrooms

6.2.2 Emergence of Rental Cleanroom Services

6.3 Regulatory Scenario

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe



7 Cleanroom Technologies Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumables

7.2.1 Safety Consumables

7.2.1.1 Gloves

7.2.1.1.1 Adverse Health Effects Have Been Reported With the Use of Powdered Gloves

7.2.1.2 Apparel

7.2.1.2.1 Growing Need to Ensure Personnel Safety to Drive This Segment

7.2.1.3 Other Safety Consumables

7.2.2 Cleaning Consumables

7.2.2.1 Wipes

7.2.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Wipes to Drive Market Growth

7.2.2.2 Disinfectants

7.2.2.2.1 Sterile Isopropyl Alcohol is the Most Extensively Used Cleanroom Disinfectant

7.2.2.3 Vacuum Systems

7.2.2.3.1 Use of Hepa Filters in Vacuum Pumps Ensures Efficient Cleaning

7.2.2.4 Other Cleaning Consumables

7.3 Equipment

7.3.1 HVAC Systems

7.3.1.1 in 2018, The HVAC Systems Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Cleanroom Equipment Market

7.3.2 Hepa Filters

7.3.2.1 Hepa Filter Manufacturers are Focusing on Developing Environment-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Products

7.3.3 Fan Filter Units

7.3.3.1 Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Equipment is Expected to Boost Market Growth

7.3.4 Laminar Air Flow Systems and Biosafety Cabinets

7.3.4.1 Laminar Air Flow Systems are Used to Reduce Airborne Particles and Pathogens

7.3.5 Air Diffusers and Showers

7.3.5.1 Emergence of Technologically Advanced Air Shower Systems to Drive Market Growth

7.3.6 Other Equipment

7.4 Controls



8 Cleanroom Technologies Market, By Construction Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Standard/Drywall Cleanrooms

8.2.1 Drywall Cleanrooms Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

8.3 Hardwall Cleanrooms

8.3.1 Hardwall Cleanrooms are More Design Flexible Than Softwall Cleanrooms

8.4 Softwall Cleanrooms

8.4.1 These Cleanrooms are Cost-Effective as Compared to Hardwall Cleanrooms

8.5 Pass-Through Cabinets

8.5.1 Pass-Through Cabinets Prevent Cleanroom Air From Leaking Out



9 Cleanroom Technologies Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

9.2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry is the Largest End-User of Cleanroom Technologies

9.3 Biotechnology Industry

9.3.1 The Biotechnology Industry Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

9.4 Medical Device Manufacturers

9.4.1 Development of Various Implantable & Biodispersible Devices has Increased the Focus on Safety and Quality Measures in Medical Device Manufacturing

9.5 Hospitals

9.5.1 Growing Infection Rates and Need for Sterile Operating Environment Will Drive Market Growth

9.6 Other End Users



10 Cleanroom Technologies Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 The US Dominated the North American Cleanroom Technologies Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 The Growing Use of Cleanrooms in Hospitals and Strict Regulations in the Country Will Drive Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 High Healthcare Expenditure and Increased Pharmaceutical Production to Support Market Growth

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Presence of Leading Pharmaceutical Companies to Support Market Growth in France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Amendments to Policies and Regulations for Contamination Control to Support Market Growth in the UK

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 The Healthcare System in Italy Promotes the Use of Cleanrooms in Hospitals and Research Laboratories

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Spain is One of the Major Producers of Pharmaceutical and Biological Products in Europe

10.3.6 Benelux

10.3.6.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure and Increasing Care Quality Concerns to Support Market Growth

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Accounted for the Largest Share of the APAC Market in 2018

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Increasing Healthcare Quality Concerns to Drive the Demand for Cleanroom Technologies

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Growing Focus on Quality Regulations for Healthcare Products to Drive Market Growth

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Favorable Regulatory Policies to Drive the Demand for Aseptic Manufacturing in Australia

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Favorable Cost Structure and Government Investments to Drive Pharmaceutical Production in Latam

10.6 Middle East and Africa

10.6.1 Government Support to Boost the Local Production of Drugs in the Coming Years



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.2.1 Cleanroom Technology Products Market

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Expansions

11.4.3 Acquisitions

11.4.4 Other Strategies



12 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products, and Services Offered, Recent Developments

12.1 Azbil Corporation

12.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

12.3 Ardmac

12.4 Clean Air Products

12.5 Labconco Corporation

12.6 Dynarex Corporation

12.7 DowDuPont, Inc.

12.8 Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

12.9 Taikisha Ltd.

12.10 Exyte AG (A Subsidiary of M+W Group GmbH)

12.11 COLANDIS GmbH

12.12 ABN Cleanroom Technology

12.13 Clean Rooms International, Inc.

12.14 Bouygues Group

12.15 Terra Universal, Inc.

12.16 Other Major Companies

12.16.1 Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd.

12.16.2 Octanorm-Vertriebs-GmbH

12.16.3 Camfil

12.16.4 Parteco SRL

12.16.5 Airtech Japan, Ltd.



