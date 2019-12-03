OPEN MINDS Community Members, PsychU.org & PKDnetwork.org, Partner To Provide A Webinar Addressing Major Depressive Disorder In Chronic Kidney Disease

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsychU.org and PKDnetwork.org have joined forces to provide a cutting edge webinar that will address the mental health challenges of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) that accompanies Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). The webinar: Major Depressive Disorder in Chronic Kidney Disease will be held on December 10, 2019 at 12pm (EST).

Please join doctors Chris Bojrab, M.D. a leading psychiatrist and Rima Kang, M.D. a leading Nephrologist for this insightful webinar. These preeminent physicians will lead a discussion on progression and care management of these comorbid conditions.

Registration is Free. Simply click and join either PsychU.org or PKDnetwork.org. Membership to both on-line communities provides access to hundreds of educational resources to include webinars, articles, and the latest news in their respective fields.

To learn more or register for the webinar: Major Depressive Disorder in Chronic Kidney Disease visit https://www.pkdnetwork.org/events/major-depressive-disorder-in-chronic-kidney-disease/

* * *

About PsychU.org

PsychU is a free community and online resource library for mental health. Our members share one simple belief: Enhanced information, increased collaboration, and ongoing discussion will lead to improved mental health care and patient outcomes for individuals with mental illnesses. PsychU is one community comprised of thousands of professionals who provide, regulate, or administer mental health services in a variety of capacities. We are guided by a team of distinguished thought leaders who have dedicated themselves to our cause. Our Section Advisors come from varying specialties and use their expertise and experience to help shape the discussions on PsychU. Learn more at https://www.psychu.org/

PsychU is supported by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. (OPDC), Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OAPI), and Lundbeck, LLC – committed supporters of the mental health treatment community. The opinions expressed by PsychU’s contributors are their own and are not endorsed or recommended by PsychU or its sponsors. The information provided through PsychU is intended for the educational benefit of mental health care professionals and others who support mental health care. It is not intended as, nor is it a substitute for, medical care, advice, or professional diagnosis. Health care professionals should use their independent medical judgement when reviewing PsychU’s educational resources. Users seeking medical advice should consult with a health care professional. No CME or CEU credits are available through any of the resources provided by PsychU. Some of the contributors may be paid consultants for OPDC, OAPI, and / or Lundbeck, LLC.

About PKDnetwork.org

PKDnetwork is a community of people who are dedicated to increasing the awareness of Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD). Through increased awareness, collaboration and information-sharing, our mission is to improve the future outcomes for individuals with polycystic kidney disease. Polycystic kidney disease is a genetic disease (passed from an affected parent to their child) causing uncontrolled growth of cysts in the kidney eventually leading to kidney failure. It affects all racial and ethnic groups equally. Our contributors include distinguished thought leaders and clinical professionals, specializing in nephrology, who have committed themselves to helping improve the future outlook for individuals with PKD. Their knowledge and expertise helps navigate the education and on-going discussions within the PKDnetwork community. Learn more at https://www.pkdnetwork.org/

PKDnetwork is supported by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. (OPDC) and Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OAPI) – committed supporters of the Polycystic Kidney Disease Community. The information provided through PKDnetwork is intended for the educational benefit of health care professionals and others who support care for those with polycystic kidney disease. It is not intended as, nor is it a substitute for, medical care, advice, or professional diagnosis. Health care professionals should use their independent medical judgement when reviewing PKDnetwork’s educational resources. Users seeking medical advice should consult with a health care professional. No CME or CEU credits are available through any of the resources provided by PKDnetwork. Some of the contributors may be paid consultants of OPDC and/or OAPI.

Nicole Garris OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 ngarris@openminds.com



