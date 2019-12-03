InterAct LifeLine Launches InterAct Cares Nonprofit Fund-Raising Organization

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivingTuesday — InterAct Lifeline, a SaaS technology solution for addiction treatment and prevention, today announced InterAct Cares, a nonprofit division that supports providing online portal technology and telehealth access at zero or reduced cost to collegiate recovery communities, civic groups, and nonprofits whose mission is to fight the opioid crisis. Donations to InterAct Cares defray the cost of the technology to groups that provide education, treatment or social services to clients or communities that don’t have funding to purchase and manage the technology.



“Deaths from overdoses kill more Americans each year than the Vietnam and Gulf Wars combined,” said Carolyn Bradfield CEO of InterAct. “Unfortunately some of the hardest hit communities impacted by the opioid crisis are those that are least equipped to educate, support and treat their population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), overdose death rates in rural regions now surpass those in urban areas. The InterAct Cares nonprofit can help communities impacted the greatest by this crisis, providing support and education where it is needed most.”

InterAct Cares is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit so that donations will be tax deductible. Donors have the flexibility of making a one-time contribution or create a recurring donation monthly, quarterly or annually. For information visit InterAct Cares: https://tinyurl.com/vj6ppnl

“Beginning this fall, InterAct launched pilot programs in collegiate recovery and addiction treatment and is refining services based on user feedback in both markets,” added Bradfield. “The results reinforce just how efficient a turnkey technology solution is when providing critical education and extended treatment for those who need to better understand and deal with the impact of opioids and other addictive substances.”

InterAct LifeLine was created and inspired by Carolyn Bradfield, who lost her daughter to an overdose in December of 2017 after a 15-year battle with addiction. InterAct’s technology comes from Convey Services, also founded by Bradfield. This allows expedited entry into the marketplace with mature technology currently in use in other business applications.

About InterAct LifeLine

InterAct provides a turnkey technology solution to addiction treatment and collegiate recovery programs. Built on Convey Service’s portal and portal network platform, InterAct’s program provides a continuous flow of education and content on addiction and wellness strategies to promote recovery, connections to community through discussion forums and virtual support groups, and continuous outreach to its portal members. InterAct’s portal technology is integrated with a HIPAA compliant mobile platform offering programs and families applications that monitor individuals, organize their schedule for reminders and check ins, send secure messages and monitors vital signs through integrated wearables to detect risk for overdose. Interactions with InterAct’s technology produces detailed data used for program outcomes studies. For information visit www.interactlifeline.com , email InterAct at info@interactlifeline.com or call 866-274-7539.

Press Contact

Bruce Ahern — (770) 580-0810

Chairman — Convey Holdings

bahern@conveyservices.com

InterAct LifeLine is a wholly owned subsidiary of Convey Holdings



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.