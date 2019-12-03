Outlook on China's $54M Cardiology Information System Market, 2019-2024 - L3B & L2 Hospitals are Estimated to Register the Highest CAGR

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiology Information System Market by System (Standalone, Integrated System, Cardiology Information System, Cardiology PACS), Component (Software, Services, Hardware), & End User (L3A Hospital, L3B and L2 Hospital) - China Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China Cardiology Information System Market is Projected to Reach US$ 54 Million by 2024 from US$ 35 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9%.



Growth in this market is driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular disease, an increasing number of hospitals in China, and government initiatives for HCIT development. On the other hand, integration and interoperability issues pose a major challenge in this market.

Key players in the China cardiology information system market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), CREALIFE Medical Technology (China), Central Data Network (Australia), Infinitt Healthcare (South Korea), and Esaote (Italy).



The integrated systems segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Based on system, the China cardiology information system market is segmented into integrated and standalone systems. The integrated systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Their cost-effectiveness and potential for workflow efficiency have contributed to their adoption.



The Software segment will register the highest growth in the China cardiology information system market during the forecast period.



Based on component, the China cardiology information system market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the China cardiology information system market during the forecast period. The growing need to integrate CVIS with C-PACS, EMRs, and other cardiology modules are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.



L3B and L2 hospitals are estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In this report, the China cardiology information system market is segmented into L3A, L3B, and L2 hospitals. The L3B and L2 hospitals segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing number of such hospitals in the country.

