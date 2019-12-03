Kyäni Adopts VERB's CRM Platform for Global Launch in Nearly 30 Markets

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, announced Kyäni , an internationally recognized health and wellness brand has signed-on to adopt VERB’s interactive video CRM platform, including VERB’s LEARN application, for a global launch in almost 30 of Kyäni’s markets in multiple languages. Kyäni also plans to utilize VERB’s sampling program and back-office reporting tools.



Kyäni offers a variety of health and wellness focused products, ranging from skin care solutions to protein powders. Through the use of VERB’s LEARN app, Kyäni customers can better educate themselves on the health benefits and applications of their full suite of offerings. At the same time, Kyäni business partners can leverage these educational tools to foster brand loyalty and product knowledge, which has been shown to improve customer retention rates. With VERB’s sampling program, Kyäni will also be able to expand and streamline their marketing efforts, and with VERB’s back-office reporting tools at their disposal, their organization will benefit from a consolidated source of data analytics, financial and operational reporting, and other sales support services.

“Having managed our own apps over the years, we are well aware of the challenges and opportunities associated with being a digital-first organization,” said Kyäni Chief Information Officer Troy Hiltbrand. “After reviewing the VERB platform, we realized that it would be in our best interest to leverage this powerful technology rather than continuing to manage the process in-house. Utilizing VERB’s platform will allow us to realize additional cost savings and enhance the capabilities of our organization at the same time. We look forward to providing our business partners with more effective tools, which will make them and Kyäni better and more productive."

Global President of Sales for VERB McKinley Oswald added: “Kyäni was a great customer for us over the years as part of our fulfillment business, and we look forward to expanding this relationship to include VERB’s SAAS and technology services. With a rollout of this magnitude, we’ll be able to showcase the scalability of our platform with a major international player, which we expect will translate into meaningful new business opportunities at the global enterprise level.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit: myVerb.com

About Kyäni

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2006, is a global network marketing company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its beginnings, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of the antioxidant movement by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Alaskan Blueberry. Since then, Kyäni has grown into the world's leading provider of supplements that increase Nitric Oxide production in the human body, and the largest provider of Tocotrienol—the most potent form of Vitamin E available. With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, Fleuresse® skin care products, and powerful Protein Nutritionals, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is able to offer an aggressive compensation plan for their Business Partners, which includes the opportunity to earn Dream Cars, vacations to exotic locations, and the potential for substantial personal earnings. To learn more about Kyäni products and business opportunities, visit Kyani.com .

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.7

info@myverb.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

VERB@gatewayir.com

Kyäni Contact:

Jon Rea, Communications

1.844.701.5049

press@kyanicorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.