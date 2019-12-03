Data on Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ CPI-613® (devimistat) in Patients with Relapsed Burkitt Lymphoma to be Presented at the 2019 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, announced today that Ariela Noy, M.D., hematologic oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and principal investigator on a Phase 2 clinical trial of CPI-613® (devimistat) for patients with relapsed or refractory Burkitt lymphoma/leukemia or high-grade B-Cell lymphoma, will lead a poster presentation at the 61st Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting and Exposition.

Dr. Noy will discuss how devimistat works in patients with Burkitt lymphoma, designed to cause cancer cell death by disrupting the enzyme activity of cancer cells. She will address the currently dismal prognosis for relapsed Burkitt lymphoma, as well as the study design and method of testing devimistat in patients.

Poster Details

Date: Monday, December 9

Presentation Time: 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Location: Hall B (Orange County Convention Center)

Number: 4087

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster III

Title: A Phase II Clinical Trial of Cpi-613 (devimistat) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Burkitt Lymphoma/Leukemia or High-Grade B-Cell Lymphoma with Rearrangements of MYC and BCL2 and/or BCL6



“We are pleased that Dr. Noy was chosen to share her expertise and research for this presentation at the year’s largest gathering for hematologists and oncologists,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael. “Currently, there is no standard treatment for relapsed Burkitt lymphoma, making this research vital for patients and physicians worldwide.”

The Annual ASH Meeting and Exposition will be held in Orlando, Florida from Dec. 7 through 10. ASH has more than 17,000 members from more than 100 countries and is the largest society serving both clinicians and scientists around the world who are working to conquer blood diseases.

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism. The company is developing a new, first-in-class category of metabolic oncology therapeutics that attack hard-to-treat cancers by targeting the metabolic processes the disease needs to survive, grow and proliferate. Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), is a highly selective, well-tolerated and effective anti-cancer agent that is being evaluated in ongoing and completed Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials. Devimistat has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and Burkitt’s and peripheral T-cell lymphomas. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: RFL). For more information, please visit www.rafaelpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the company’s future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Disclosure: Dr. Ariela Noy receives research funding from Raphael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

