Horizon Launches $5 Million Series A Round to Support Build Out of Global Trading Venues Powered by Horizon's Blockchain Technology

New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2019 -- GlobexUS Holdings, Corp. (Horizon), the Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions company, today announced a $5,000,000 Series A funding round to further develop and scale the operations of its proprietary full-stack digital securities issuance, compliance, and secondary trading technology which it markets to licensed, regulated financial institutions globally. This common stock investment opportunity is now open and can be found at https://horizon-globex.com/invest .



Horizon is a fintech company that develops defensible IP solutions and licenses its suite of turnkey blockchain software solutions to regulated financial institutions. The proprietary platform, which is live and in use today, supports the full lifecycle of a digital security, from primary issuance all the way through to secondary trading. This Series A round will support the expansion of Horizon’s software licensing business and its trading-operations services. The Company has signed an agreement with a U.S. broker dealer working to build an SEC-registered ATS. In addition, Horizon has signed agreements with regulated entities in Brazil and Australia, and an MOU with the Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Finance & Corporate Governance, to build secondary trading venues using Horizon’s fintech solutions.

Horizon’s agreements provide the Company with software licensing revenues and a recurring trading-fee revenue-stream from its flagship blockchain trading solution, Open Order Book. Open Order Book offers regulated entities a compliant order-driven orderbook, on-chain matching engine, and instant trade settlement. The technology is coupled with a user-friendly app allowing users to trade digital securities directly from their smartphone.

Horizon products are also expected to power industry-specific blockchain trading venues that, if successfully launched, would allow large affinity groups such as sports and music fans to trade securities that represent a share of their favorite sports teams or music catalog royalties. Management believes that its unique integration of asset tokenization, KYC & AML, custody and secondary trading could lead the way for regulated specialty marketplaces to be created for fans to trade with one another.

In addition to Open Order Book, Horizon also licenses its compliance software to issuers, broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions: Tokenetics offers asset tokenization and digital securities creation on a blockchain; KYCware offers a white-label onboarding app to streamline identity verification and suitability; AMLCop screens user details against our proprietary database of global sanctions, watchlists, and Ethereum wallet forensics; CustodyWare provides SEC-registered Transfer Agents, such as VStock Transfer, with digital securities custody, dividend payment services, and cap table management tools.

“We’re gearing up to help power a globally connected network of regulated blockchain-trading venues which we believe have the potential to drive the next generation of secondary market liquidity,” says Horizon CEO Brian Collins. “We are thrilled to give investors the opportunity to own a stake in our fintech business as well as in any future growth in our software licensing business.

“Capital markets are evolving right now, and we believe that Horizon is at the forefront of this evolution with our proprietary end-to-end suite of blockchain solutions and services that deliver a harmonized rule-book for transparent secondary trading of securities using a blockchain,” says Collins.

Horizon seeks to raise up to $5,000,000 pursuant to Regulation D Rule 506(c) to fund the global expansion of digital marketplaces, further research and development, strategic acquisitions, sales, marketing and operations. Horizon also intends to invest a portion of the proceeds to establish and power a MiFID II compliant Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) to service European issuers, institutions and investors looking to list & trade digital securities on a blockchain. To learn more about the offering and to invest, please visit https://horizon-globex.com/invest .

About Horizon:

Horizon offers a suite of integrated blockchain software for compliant issuance through secondary trading of digital securities. Truly a compliance-first business, our solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of exchanges and securities offerings in the U.S. and globally. Current product solutions include asset tokenization through Tokenetics (tokenetics.com); a white-label KYC smartphone app to onboard and verify investors through KYCware (kycware.com); anti-money laundering screening against a database of global sanctions, watchlists, PEPs, and blockchain forensics through AMLCop (amlcop.com); transfer agent custody and dividend payment tools through CustodyWare (custodyware.com), and an advanced retail trading app for secondary trading on digital securities marketplaces using Open Order Book (openorderbook.com). All software applications can be utilized independently or integrated with one another. Learn more at https://horizon-globex.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vanessa Malone

Vanessa@horizon-globex.com

(805) 637-1963

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and GlobexUS Holdings Corp. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

The Company entered into a software license agreement with Tripoint Global Equities, LLC to provide them with software to support their BANQ® ATS digital alternative trading system, together with a smartphone mobile user application, which they are currently developing. The owners of TriPoint Global Equities are Mark Elenowitz and Michael Boswell, both officers and shareholders of Company.



