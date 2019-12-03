Outlook on the Global $53Bn+ Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, 2019-2025 - Increasing Online Purchase of Oral Care Products Presents Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market by Product (Toothbrush (Manual, Electric, Battery-Powered), Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Dental Floss, Teeth Whitening), Distribution Channel (Consumer Store, Retail Pharmacy, e-commerce), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the oral care/oral hygiene market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, distribution channel, and region.

The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various oral care products available in the market.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

The oral care/oral hygiene market is projected to reach USD 53.27 billion by 2025 from USD 44.51 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of dental diseases, growing awareness about oral health, growing geriatric population associated with edentulism, and the growing number of small/private dental clinics with dental dispensaries are expected to drive the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market. However, high dependency on retail/consumer stores serves as a major challenge for the industry.

The toothbrushes & accessories segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on product, the oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented into toothpaste, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ ancillaries, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. The toothbrushes & accessories segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of electronic and battery-powered toothbrushes.

The online distribution segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries. The online distribution segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant growth in the e-commerce sector owing to the increasing number of internet users and advantages such as low costs, free deliveries, availability of multi-brand oral care products, and ease of purchasing and product comparison are key growth drivers for this segment.

The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019 to 2025). Rapidly developing healthcare industry in China & India, growth in aging population, rising incidence of dental diseases, growing awareness about oral hygiene, increasing investments by key market players, availability of low-cost labor, and the presence of a favorable regulatory environment are supporting the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market in the Asia Pacific region.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global oral care/oral hygiene market. The report analyzes this market by product and distribution channel.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global oral care/oral hygiene market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product and distribution channel

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global oral care/oral hygiene market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global oral care/oral hygiene market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Oral Care Market, By Product (2018)

4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Market, By Region (2019-2025)

4.5 Oral Care Market: Developed vs Developing Markets (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Growing Awareness About Oral Hygiene

5.3.2 Rising Incidences of Dental Diseases

5.3.3 Growing Number of Small/Private Dental Clinics With Dental Dispensaries

5.3.4 Technological Advancements in Toothbrushes

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 Competitive Pricing Pressure Faced By Prominent Players

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Increasing Online Purchase of Oral Care Products

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 High Dependency on Retail/Consumer Stores



6 Oral Care Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Toothpastes

6.2.1 Pastes

6.2.1.1 Pastes Segment Dominated the Toothpastes Market in 2018

6.2.2 Gels

6.2.2.1 Gels are Used to Prevent and Treat Oral Bacterial Infections

6.2.3 Powders

6.2.3.1 Powders Find Greater Preference Among Children and Geriatrics

6.2.4 Polishes

6.2.4.1 Dental Polishes are Used as Home Cosmetic Treatments

6.3 Toothbrushes & Accessories

6.3.1 Toothbrushes

6.3.1.1 Manual Toothbrushes

6.3.1.1.1 Manual Toothbrushes to Dominate Toothbrushes Market During the Forecast Period

6.3.1.2 Electric Toothbrushes

6.3.1.2.1 Electric Toothbrushes Segment Show the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.3.1.3 Battery-Powered Toothbrushes

6.3.1.3.1 Battery-Powered Toothbrushes have Longer Lifespans Than Manual Toothbrushes

6.3.2 Replacement Toothbrush Heads

6.3.2.1 Chinese Market to Show High Growth in the Forecast Period

6.4 Mouthwashes/Rinses

6.4.1 Non-Medicated Mouthwashes

6.4.1.1 Non-Medicated Mouthwashes Account for the Largest Share of the Mouthwashes Market

6.4.2 Medicated Mouthwashes

6.4.2.1 Medicated Mouthwashes Help Alleviate Common Ailments and Strengthen Teeth

6.5 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

6.5.1 Dental Flosses

6.5.1.1 US Dominates the Market for Dental Flosses

6.5.2 Breath Fresheners

6.5.2.1 Asian Markets Show High Demand for Breath Fresheners

6.5.3 Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

6.5.3.1 Product Development Efforts and Growing Awareness of Dental Aesthetics are Driving Market Growth

6.5.4 Dental Water Jets

6.5.4.1 Jets Help Reduce Gum Bleeding and Maintain Tooth Health

6.6 Denture Products

6.6.1 Denture Fixatives

6.6.1.1 Denture Fixatives Hold the Largest Share of the Denture Products Market

6.6.2 Other Denture Products

6.7 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

6.7.1 Increasing Adoption of Prosthesis has Driven Demand for Cleaning Solutions



7 Oral Hygiene Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer Stores

7.2.1 Consumer Stores Form the Key Distribution Channel in the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Industry

7.3 Retail Pharmacies

7.3.1 Retail Pharmacies Mainly Provide Prescription-Based Oral Care Products

7.4 Online Distribution

7.4.1 Online Distribution Channels have Significant Growth Potential

7.5 Dental Dispensaries

7.5.1 Dental Dispensaries Play an Important Role in Product Promotional Activity



8 Oral Hygiene Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Dental Diseases to Drive Market Growth in China

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Initiatives Taken By Public and Private Organizations for Increasing Awareness on Oral Care to Support Market Growth in Japan

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 India to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market Players

8.2.4 Australia

8.2.4.1 Rising Awareness About Oral Health to Drive the Demand for Oral Care Products in Australia

8.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Germany Dominates the European Oral Care Market

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Dental Diseases is A Major Factor Driving the Demand for Oral Care Products in the UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.3.1 Increasing Spending on Oral Care to Support Market Growth

8.3.4 France

8.3.4.1 Rising Awareness of Dental Diseases is Expected to Boost the Adoption of Oral Care Products in France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 The Oral Care Market in Spain is Expected to Experience Steady Growth During the Forecast Period

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 North America

8.4.1 US

8.4.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Oral Care/Hygiene Products Market

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.2.1 Well-Established Distribution Network in the Country to Support Market Growth

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Players are Focusing on Strengthening Their Distribution Channels in Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Market Growth in the Middle East and Africa Can Be Driven By Creating Awareness About Dental Hygiene



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Growth Strategy Matrix

9.3 Product Portfolio Matrix

9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.4.1 Visionary Leaders

9.4.2 Innovators

9.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.4.4 Emerging Companies

9.5 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.5.1 Product Launches

9.5.2 Agreement

9.5.3 Expansions

9.5.4 Acquisitions



10 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

10.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company

10.2 Procter & Gamble

10.3 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

10.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.5 Johnson & Johnson

10.6 Unilever PLC

10.7 GC Corporation

10.8 Dr. Fresh LLC

10.9 3M Company

10.10 Lion Corporation

10.11 Church & Dwight Co Inc.

10.12 Sunstar Suisse S.A.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2n84be

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.