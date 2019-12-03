BioNovelus, Inc. Announces Trey Blalock to Join Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNovelus, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that Trey Blalock joined the Company’s Advisory Board. BioNovelus’ Advisory Board seats individual entrepreneurs and senior Information Warfare, (IW), Cyber Security / Information Technology (IT) executives with business, government and technical expertise useful for assisting in identifying, integrating and growing acquired companies.



Trey Blalock is currently the Chief Development Officer and Chief Legal Officer for Health Care Navigator and its affiliates. He spearheads all transactional efforts, is responsible for developing, evaluating and executing all acquisition, disposition, construction, and investment and growth opportunities and leads all strategic initiatives.

Trey’s 36-years of experience included private practice as a partner with several major law firms, and joins current Advisory Board members MG (USA- Ret.) Patricia Frost and CAPT (USN-Ret.) Chuck Zingler.

While in private practice, Trey’s acumen was transactional focusing on mergers and acquisitions, securities issuances and structured finance with companies in the financial services, government contracting, health care, energy, and technology industries. He worked with companies of all sizes, including early stage, pre-revenue ventures, well-established middle market enterprises, and Fortune 1000 companies, and is familiar with the issues confronting businesses at all stages of development. He advised on matters ranging from negotiation strategy, business implementation and risk assessment to capital formation, corporate governance and disclosure. His broad areas of expertise include strategic planning, restructuring, M&A, problem-solving, management, market development, business growth, and leadership. He was instrumental in developing the securitization market for numerous alternative asset classes, including subprime loans and subordinated debt instruments.



In July 2019, Trey was selected to the OnCon Icon Top 50 Corporate Counsel List by a vote of his peers. He currently serves on the Advisory Board of Live Oak Endeavors, LLC.

Trey received his Bachelor of Arts degree (Economics), cum laude, from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1980. He received his juris doctor degree, magna cum laude, from Tulane Law School in 1983, and served on the Board of Editors of The Tulane Law Review. He is admitted to practice in New York, California, Texas and the District of Columbia, and complies with continuing legal education requirements of the New York State Bar Association. He frequently serves as an arbitrator in customer and industry disputes under the FINRA Dispute Resolution program.

“Trey’s experience in M&A, capital formation and Fortune 1000 companies will be invaluable as we grow BioNovelus and move to a full listing on the NASDAQ,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of BioNovelus. “With the recent acquisition of Corvus Consulting, LLC, BioNovelus continues to make steady progress toward increasing shareholder value while focusing on acquiring companies that contribute in a meaningful way to supporting national security interests.”

