Sharp Canada Introduces the World's First Certified Windows Collaboration Display in Canadian Market

Solution is designed to improve teamwork by boosting collaboration and creating a comfortable work environment through built-in sensors

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, Ont., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd., a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today introduced Canada's first Windows collaboration display with Microsoft's Skype for Business certification. The next generation 4K Ultra HD display is designed to support and improve teamwork. The 70" Class (69.5" diagonal) interactive display meets Microsoft's specifications, combining Sharp's award-winning touch technology and sensors with Microsoft Azure Digital Twins service to monitor collaboration spaces and create ideal working environments.



The Windows collaboration display from Sharp provides businesses with tools to instantly connect and collaborate. The world's first-ever large format interactive display to achieve Skype for Business certification is paired with an integrated high-quality camera with 4K sensor, a far field microphone and speakers to provide users with a seamless and high-quality audio and video experience. USB-C connectivity also provides a simple single connection, reducing the amount of time spent setting up meeting equipment.



According to Sharp's report on "Creating the Perfect Meeting Environment," which reviews the impact of indoor environmental conditions on office worker performance, employers could improve worker performance by 20 per cent by increasing the fresh air supply in offices and meeting rooms. The Windows collaboration display from Sharp has built-in sensors that can connect to the Microsoft Azure Digital Twins IoT platform and other commercially available cloud and subscription services, such as the upcoming Sharp Synappx™ WorkSpaces, as part of a smart building environment.



These advanced features are part of Microsoft's vision to bring the power of the intelligent cloud into the workplace, using a mix of AI, IoT, and productivity tools to create a more productive and collaborative environment. Businesses will be able to use this data to improve the management of heating, cooling and room booking systems based on how the space is really used.



The Windows collaboration display from Sharp has been designed to work seamlessly with the familiar Microsoft tools that individuals and organizations will already be using in their workplace. Office 365 provides businesses with a digital hub for teamwork through Microsoft Teams, a platform that brings conversations, content and tools together in one place for easier group collaboration.



The interactive display also offers the ultimate collaborative experience thanks to Sharp's Pen-on-Paper solution that provides an instant and accurate writing feel close to using a real pen on writing paper. The 10-Point P-CAP Capacitive Touch helps to create this intuitive touch experience which means users feel more confident when presenting.



The Windows collaboration display is expected to ship in Canada in the coming months.



To learn more, visit https://sharpnewshub.ca.



About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was recently honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.



About Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. is a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. At Sharp, our challenge is to create a balance between work time and personal time, with products that benefit people's lives at work, at home, and everywhere in between. Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. is dedicated to facilitating this improvement through advanced technology and a commitment to innovation, quality, value, and design. Learn more at http://www.sharp.ca/.



*Results based on PMA Research, the large screen displays experts, U.S. Distributor Flat Panel Tracking Service report, January 2019. Results are not an endorsement of Sharp. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own judgement and/or responsibility. Visit pmaresearch.com for more information.



