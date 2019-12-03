Cointelegraph Consulting Launches with Partners Insolar and VeChain to Expand Enterprise Blockchain Adoption

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Today Cointelegraph, the most widely read cryptocurrency and blockchain news website, is expanding its business by officially launching its Cointelegraph Consulting division. The new division is focused on advancing enterprise blockchain adoption by helping large and small companies understand blockchain technology and matching them with the most trusted enterprise blockchain vendors.

Cointelegraph Consulting’s first vendor partner is Insolar, a leading provider of scalable private and public blockchain solutions focused on North American and Europen enterprise markets. Its newest partner is VeChain, which powers Walmart China and Foodgates blockchain food traceability programs and is one of the world’s largest blockchain solution providers.

Cointelegraph Consulting is led by industry veterans, technology analysts and former Boston Consulting Group, Accenture and McKinsey senior consultants. The new consulting division assists enterprise customers at every stage of blockchain implementation — from identifying use cases, reviewing and analyzing vendors, to providing assistance in bringing a solution to market.

“Cointelegraph’s six-year expertise and wide network across blockchain startups and technology leaders puts it in an ideal position to boost enterprise blockchain adoption,” said Arsenii Dain, Managing Director of Cointelegraph Consulting. Cointelegraph’s mission is to connect our enterprise customers with blockchain vendors, and ultimately ensure that blockchain-powered technology brings tangible value to businesses.”

VeChain’s blockchain technology enables Walmart China and its suppliers to win customers’ trust by improving food safety, quality and authenticity of product data. Built on the VeChainThor Blockchain in collaboration with PwC, the Walmart China Blockchain Traceability Platform is one of the first, major business applications on a public blockchain.

The platform allows Walmart China customers to scan products with a smartphone to access the source and geographic location of tracked food products, the travel route a product made to any supermarket, product inspection reports, and more.

"The immutability of public blockchain, coupled with verifiable information makes this solution really unique, said Kevin Feng, the COO at VeChain. “We see the massive potential of this collaboration, as the products are reaching out to an enormous market in China."

Founded by former Goldman Sachs executives, Insolar helps business leaders in North America and Europe adopt blockchain in a pragmatic, ROI-driven way. Insolar solutions are built on patented technology that powers scalable, secure and easy-to-deploy applications in supply chain, manufacturing, commodity trading and power grids.

One of the key benefits behind the company’s technology is the ability to join private or public blockchain networks without running a node, which makes it easy for enterprises to scale to thousands of participants without requiring their vendors or customers to commit any IT infrastructure Insolar counts Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley, AT Kearney and Innosuisse among its partners and customers.

“Enterprise has been waiting for its blockchain moment,” says Peter Fedchenkov, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Insolar. “With only 7% of enterprise blockchain pilots making it into production, the market is desperate for a solution that meets rigorous business requirements and is ready for commercial deployment. Together with Cointelegraph, we will make that moment happen.”

About Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph is the world's most widely read cryptocurrency and blockchain news website, proven by an Alexa rating of 2,554. Since 2013, the company has been the industry’s leading independently-owned outlet. Cointelegraph Consulting provides strategic counsel to enterprise customers at every stage of blockchain implementation — from understanding the technology, identifying use cases, reviewing and analyzing vendors, to providing assistance in bringing a solution to market. From breaking news to in-depth analysis, readers around the world come to Cointelegraph for the latest and most accurate information about the crypto and blockchain industry. For more info, visit https://cointelegraph.com/.

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain aims to connect blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. The company’s solutions span fashion and luxury, automotive, finance, entertainment, legal, cybersecurity and energy industries among others. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. Together with its strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, the company has established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including BMW, BYD Auto, Haier, Brightfood Group, LVMH, H&M and PICC among others. For more information about VeChain, visit https://www.vechain.com/ and/or Twitter at https://twitter.com/vechainofficial

About Insolar

Insolar is a global technology company building enterprise blockchain solutions. Insolar counts Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley, AT Kearney and Innosuisse among its partners and customers. The company has some of the best distributed ledger technology talent with an 80-person team (55 of them in R&D), which includes research hubs in Toronto and Zurich. According to Cryptomiso, Insolar is ranked #1 among blockchain projects worldwide in development activity. To learn more, visit: https://www.insolar.io

Media Contact

