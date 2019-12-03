Media Advisory: Faction Releases 6-Step Blueprint for Success for VMware Cloud on AWS

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faction, a leading multi-cloud Managed Service Provider, today announced that the launch of 6-Step Blueprint for Success , a progressive learning series to accelerate the move to VMware Cloud on AWS for companies from all industries. Faction developed the learning program to assist everyone—from novices to experts—as they evaluate, plan, and execute the move to the VMware Cloud on AWS hybrid cloud platform. Each of the six steps provides both business and technical guidance. The series is augmented by detailed resources and the opportunity for individualized guidance from a VMware Cloud on AWS expert advisor.



“Faction is frequently asked about best practices for moving to VMware Cloud on AWS. We’re pleased to offer these resources to help users ease that transition, reduce the risk of cloud transformation projects, and help ensure a successful migration,” said Matt Wallace, CTO of Faction. “This series offers specific, step-wise tools that enable both new and expert users to enhance their knowledge of topics, ranging from primary use cases to disaster recovery services and integration with AWS Services.”

The free, all-access subscription to the series includes webinars on:



Step 1: Get a Basic Understanding of VMware Cloud On AWS : This session covers high-level business topics, such as dominant use cases, economics and pricing, and purchasing vehicles.

: This session covers high-level business topics, such as dominant use cases, economics and pricing, and purchasing vehicles. Step 2: Evaluate the Four Primary Use Cases : This next introductory session provides a more in-depth look at the four primary use cases of VMware Cloud on AWS: cloud migration, disaster recovery, data center extension, and AWS integrated apps.

: This next introductory session provides a more in-depth look at the four primary use cases of VMware Cloud on AWS: cloud migration, disaster recovery, data center extension, and AWS integrated apps. Step 3: Explore Hybrid Cloud with On-Prem IT & VMware Cloud On AWS : The first of the advanced sessions reviews how to deploy an on-demand hybrid cloud environment by expanding your existing VMware footprint to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

: The first of the advanced sessions reviews how to deploy an on-demand hybrid cloud environment by expanding your existing VMware footprint to Amazon Web Services (AWS). Step 4: Examine Disaster Recovery for Improving Business Resiliency : This advanced session covers key topics to help you understand how to leverage VMware Cloud on AWS to improve the resilience of your business.

: This advanced session covers key topics to help you understand how to leverage VMware Cloud on AWS to improve the resilience of your business. Step 5: Strengthen Your VMware Environments with AWS Services : This advanced session reviews how to leverage a collection of powerful AWS services to enhance your VMware environments and integrate AWS to boost outcomes.

: This advanced session reviews how to leverage a collection of powerful AWS services to enhance your VMware environments and integrate AWS to boost outcomes. Step 6: Plan and Carry Out Your Migration: This final session is for current VMware users who are considering a migration to VMware Cloud on AWS.

Subscribe to an all-access pass to Faction’s 6-Step Blueprint for Success here .

About Faction

Faction is a leading managed services provider for VMware Cloud on AWS, including disaster recovery and production deployments, and is the only provider of attached storage to VMware Cloud on AWS. Faction helps customers migrate to multi-cloud, powered by patented technology that provides low latency, high throughput connections to all the major clouds, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Faction’s private and multi-cloud platforms give clients the ability to move, access, scale and protect data between clouds, without the fear of cloud lock-in. Faction, a VMware Cloud Verified provider, is also recognized as an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and VMware Premier Cloud Provider. Follow Faction on Twitter (@FactionInc ) and LinkedIn . For more information, please visit www.factioninc.com .

VMware and VMware Cloud registered trademarks of VMware or its affiliates in the US and other jurisdictions. Other trademarks or names mentioned in this press release belong to respective owner.

