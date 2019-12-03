Empower Psychiatry & Sleep LLC Now Offers New Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

FDA-approved helmet to treat MDD is now available in Suwanee and surrounding areas

/EIN News/ -- SUWANEE, Ga., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Psychiatry & Sleep LLC, a mental health clinic dedicated to serving its community with safe and effective treatments, today announced that BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy is now available for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).

“It’s our mission to offer the best treatment options to our patients, which is why we are eager to provide Deep TMS for those living with treatment-resistant MDD,” said Dr. Ravi Kumar Singareddy, board-certified psychiatrist and lead physician at Empower Psychiatry & Sleep LLC. “This offering will allow us to reach members of our community who are in need of another option to treat their depression.”

Empower Psychiatry & Sleep LLC is one of just five clinics in Georgia that offers BrainsWay’s Deep TMS treatment as an alternative option for those living with depression. The practice provides a host of evidence-based treatments across the mental health continuum, including Deep TMS, gene testing, medication management and treatment for anxiety and other related disorders.

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ depression symptoms. The treatment is both medication-free and noninvasive, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and was FDA-cleared to target obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in August 2018.

About Empower Psychiatry & Sleep LLC

Empower Psychiatry & Sleep LLC is a mental health clinic serving patients in Georgia with the mission of improving emotional well-being by addressing underlying mental health and sleep disturbances. The clinic has operated for over two years and is led by Dr. Ravi Kumar Singareddy, who is board-certified in psychiatry. More information about the clinic and its mental healthcare offerings can be found on the website, www.tmspsychiatrysleep.com or by calling (770) 615-0226.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for noninvasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

BrainsWay Media Contact:

Vanessa Donohue

Brainsway@antennagroup.com

(201) 465-8036



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.