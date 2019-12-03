JCPenney Announces Chief Digital Officer

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) today announced Karl Walsh, an executive with more than 18 years of eCommerce expertise, joined the Company on Dec. 2 as senior vice president, chief digital officer, to lead strategic advancements of the Company’s digital platforms and bring the customer experience to life, most notably in its flagship store jcp.com . In this role, Walsh will report to Shawn Gensch, executive vice president, chief customer officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Karl to JCPenney as we drive the renewal of our Company and showcase our brand strategy through exceptional, seamless experiences for our customers,” said Gensch. “Nearly 90 percent of shoppers begin their path to purchase online, so Karl’s background of building and executing digital strategies for global brands will help us improve our eCommerce offering and drive traffic across all channels. His strategic vision will be an asset for us as we continue delivering inspiring, shared experiences to our customers, helping to restore JCPenney to sustainable, profitable growth.”

Most recently, Walsh was Chief Digital Officer at Pandora® Jewelry, where he grew its global eCommerce business and increased cross-channel consumer engagement. Previously, he led the U.S. consumer eCommerce and digital practice for Boston Consulting Group and served clients in the consumer and retail practices at McKinsey & Company. Walsh earned his bachelor’s degree in business studies and economics from Trinity College in Dublin and his Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

About JCPenney:

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of approximately 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful eCommerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of approximately 95,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.



