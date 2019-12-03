A Stranger in Shanghai, Dramatic Film that Captures Tumult of 1920's Shanghai, Makes International Broadcast Premiere on NHK WORLD-JAPAN December 27, 28

Drawn from Heralded Author Ryunosuke Akutagawa’s Story “Shanghai Yuki,” Two-part Film Depicts the Famous Writer’s Eyewitness Accounts as a Journalist in Shanghai

TOKYO, Dec. 03, 2019 -- NHK WORLD-JAPAN , the English-language international service of Japan's sole public broadcaster, NHK, today announced the world broadcast premiere of A Stranger in Shanghai, a new film that views Shanghai, a city in the midst of major turmoil during the Chinese revolution of nearly 100 years ago, through the eyes of one of Japan's most heralded writers.



The film will air as a two-part drama on NHK WORLD-JAPAN on Friday, December 27 (Part 1) and Saturday, December 28 (Part 2), both at 6:10pm EST, with three additional airings on each date (see local television listings for additional air times). NHK WORLD-JAPAN is presented in 13 major US markets through its partnerships with public broadcasters in each market. The service is also available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV as well as via a free downloadable app and streaming on the website nhk.jp/world.

A Stranger in Shanghai recounts the true story of Ryunosuke Akutagawa, one of Japan’s most endearing and highly regarded writers, who under somewhat mysterious circumstances accepted a position as a newspaper correspondent in Shanghai, and while there, witnessed the suffering of its citizens who were under foreign concessions of western European countries and Japan. As he covered the revolution in Shanghai, Akutagawa forged relationships with the working men, and women in the brothels, living in Shanghai.

The story of Akutagawa’s time in Shanghai is notable because the author came to be known as “Father of the Japanese Short Story,” after his masterwork “Rashomon” was published. It was later made into a classic film by one of Japan’s most important and influential film directors, Akira Kurosawa.

"I am honored to help bring this very personal and intimate view of Shanghai in the 1920's, as viewed through the eyes of one of Japan’s most beloved and respected writers, to NHK WORLD-JAPAN,” said Taku Kato, an award-winning and longtime NHK director/producer, who directed A Stranger in Shanghai. “It can be said that one hundred years ago was the beginning of modern China. Shanghai, one of the most captivating, cosmopolitan cities of the time, was in major turmoil. The film addresses the question: How did the magic city of Shanghai look through Akutagawa’s eyes? I hope you will enjoy his journey filmed in beautiful high definition.”

The cast of A Stranger in Shanghai includes Ryuhei Matsuda in the role of Ryunosuke Akutagawa, Takashi Okabe as Shiro Murata, and Kim Scar as Li Renjie. Matsuda is the son of Yusaku Matsuda, who starred in Ridley Scott’s “Black Rain” (1989).

Carried throughout the U.S. since 2009, the growth of NHK WORLD-JAPAN has been particularly strong in major U.S. markets. The 24/7 broadcast station reaches viewers through affiliates in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Atlanta, Seattle, Denver, Orlando, Charlotte, Baltimore and Salt Lake City.

About NHK WORLD-JAPAN: NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) is Japan’s sole public broadcaster, operating the nation’s largest domestic and international television network. In Japan, NHK broadcasts six TV channels including 4K and 8K along with three radio stations. NHK also transmits two international television channels, NHK WORLD-JAPAN (English, HD, 24/7) and NHK WORLD PREMIUM (Japanese, HD, 24/7), as well as international radio services in eighteen languages. NHK WORLD-JAPAN reaches over 380 million households in 160 countries and regions via local satellite and cable TV providers. Online live streaming and VOD (video-on-demand) services through the free mobile app and the website, give viewers access to NHK WORLD-JAPAN anywhere and anytime. You can also connect through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Presenting an extensive range of Asia-centered programming, NHK WORLD-JAPAN is your window to Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world. For more details, visit nhk.jp/world .

About Japan International Broadcasting, Inc.: Japan International Broadcasting Inc. (JIB), a subsidiary of NHK, is responsible for the worldwide distribution of the HD English language news/lifestyle channel “NHK WORLD-JAPAN,” as well as the HD Japanese language channel “NHK WORLD PREMIUM.” Currently, the two channels are broadcast around the world on three international plus domestic satellites in their respective markets and reach households, hotels and others via DTH, cable, IPTV, and terrestrial broadcast.

