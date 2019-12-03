Sumo Logic Announces New On-Demand and Archiving Services to Extend “Limitless” Credit Based Licensing Model for Modern Businesses

Sumo Logic’s New Interactive Intelligence Service Delivers On-Demand Analytics for High Volume Data at 10 Cents per GB and Archiving Intelligence Service Available Free of Cost

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , a leader in continuous intelligence, today announced the beta availability of two new disruptive analytics services that extend its highly differentiated Cloud Flex credit-based licensing strategy. The two new services, Interactive Intelligence Service and Archiving Intelligence Service, extend the existing set of analytics capabilities that provide real-time actionable insights for monitoring, troubleshooting and threat detection of business-critical applications for more than 2,000 customers. The combined offerings are designed to change the landscape for how customers collect and analyze all types of data for operational, security, business intelligence, IoT and other various use cases, by offering limitless choice at varying price points to suit their diverse use cases and cost needs.



Today’s legacy and siloed monitoring and analytics vendor licensing models force customers to make a trade-off as their machine data grows, either by paying runaway license costs or being forced to discard data to control costs creating blind spots. With Sumo Logic, users now have the ability to address both of these limitations, thus resulting in a more predictable investment and value for their analytics solutions.

Organizations will now be able to dynamically segment their data and tailor the analytics accordingly for real-time insights, frequent or infrequent interactive searching or troubleshooting and full data archiving. These capabilities enable customers to maximize the value, choice and flexibility required for operating and securing their digital businesses.

The new Sumo Logic Interactive Intelligence Service enables customers to ingest any log or machine data they desire for only 10 cents per GB. The data is securely stored in the Sumo Logic service and is instantly available on-demand for interactive analysis without any additional data preparation, re-ingestion or rehydration. This service was designed and is ideal for use cases where users need to quickly and/or periodically investigate issues, troubleshoot code or configuration problems or address customer support cases which often rely upon searching over high volume of data for specific insights. This allows customers to only pay for the specific data sets that they analyze at that moment.

The Sumo Logic Archiving Intelligence Service is designed for use cases such as operational data stores, cloud data warehousing, or to potentially search during an unplanned security incident or business event. This new service will allow customers to send unlimited log or other machine data for free, without incurring any additional costs for using Sumo Logic’s platform to send data to their own AWS S3 bucket or cloud provider of their choice. Unlike other limited tools, it also provides the option to selectively ingest the data into their Sumo Logic service in order to quickly search and analyze the data at a later date.

“The success of our business lies in the ability to effectively manage the peaks in our data. During a product launch for example, we might have 50 or 60 million people doing things like creating new customer accounts. In these step-functions that happen around these peaks, we need a solution that has the ability to both be elastic around that peak, but also cost-effective,” said Robert Parker, CTO, Samsung SmartThings.“Sumo Logic’s Interactive Intelligence Service as part of the Cloud Flex licensing model is really a game changer for us because we don’t have to treat our data equally anymore. Now we can ingest, analyze and store in a way that makes sense for the business and for us – that’s where the real value is created.”

Sumo Logic’s Cloud Flex credit-based licensing is designed for all data types and addresses the needs of modern DevSecOps teams. The new Interactive Intelligence Service and Archiving Intelligence Service are now in beta and joins the company’s existing set of services which include:

Sumo Logic Streaming Intelligence Service - provides analytics for mission-critical data sets and enables real-time monitoring dashboards and alerts necessary for modern DevSecOps teams to rapidly search, investigate and resolve issues. This existing capability, now called Streaming Intelligence Service, utilizes continuous analytics which customers leverage for general high-performance search, monitoring and troubleshooting use cases. In addition, this service is tailored for the Sumo Logic Operational Intelligence solution for monitoring and troubleshooting distributed microservices-based applications and for the Sumo Logic Security Intelligence solution for Cloud SIEM, Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC), and compliance and audit capabilities.



Frequent analytics capabilities - provides limitless searches and insights for all high-volume data types, without limitations of periodic sampling like other tools. This service is already used by customers as a part of their existing service contract and is architected and optimized for quickly and/or frequently investigating various complex issues. Example use cases include - dev/test performance and quality testing for Quality Engineering (QE) teams, troubleshooting releases and service components for Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams and threat hunting and investigation for Security Analysts.

Infrequent analytics capabilities (Beta) - is optimized for on-demand ingest at a low price of 10 cents per GB. The ingested data is securely stored, encrypted and instantly available for interactive analysis. This service is ideal for the periodic analysis, ad hoc searching, and investigation of the infrequent high-volume data from sources such as AWS ELB, AWS VPC Flow, thread dumps, device data and metadata, as issues occur. Example use cases include customer support, code troubleshooting, preventative site or service maintenance, fraud detection and IoT analytics.





provides both a predictable reserved capacity pricing for frequently accessed data and analytics, as well as flexible on-demand capacity for infrequently accessed data and analytics. Sumo Logic Archiving Intelligence Service (Beta) - will allow for customers to seamlessly collect and securely store all machine data types in the cloud provider of their choice for free. This new capability, unlike other siloed monitoring tools’ limited functionality, enables unlimited logging without incurring additional costs for using Sumo Logic’s platform. Example use cases include archive data for business policy reasons, compliance reasons, or to potentially search during an unplanned incident or event. Additionally, archiving is useful to support the needs of data engineering and data science teams to leverage third party tools for various complex data cleansing, modeling and research purposes.

“Today’s data analytics pricing and licensing models are broken and simply don’t reflect the rapidly changing ways customers are using data,” said Suku Krishnaraj, chief marketing officer, Sumo Logic. “By introducing our new Interactive Intelligence Service and Archiving Intelligence Service, we are shifting the conversation from a volume-based, one-size-fits-all approach, to a flexible value based licensing model enabling customers to gain limitless value from their analytics solution at a price that makes sense for their varied use cases.”

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a leader in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,000 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, California, and is backed by Accel Partners, Battery Ventures, DFJ Growth, Franklin Templeton, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, and Tiger Global Management. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

