Auth0 Supports Growth in Asia-Pacific with New Singapore Office

Enterprise customers wins, like NTUC Enterprise Co-Operative Limited, drive local demand

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash. and SINGAPORE, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0, the identity platform for application builders, today announced continued global growth with the opening of a new office in Singapore. This signals a milestone in Auth0’s evolution with the addition of the company’s sixth physical office, and third in Asia-Pacific, with other offices in Tokyo and Sydney.



Auth0 Singapore will be an operations hub for growth primarily in Southeast Asia. Singapore, specifically, has quickly become a hotbed of opportunity for the company, thanks to significant enterprise wins in the past year. NTUC Enterprise Co-Operative Limited, which operates the country’s largest supermarket chain, NTUC FairPrice, is one of the most recent customers Auth0 has signed on.

NTUC Enterprise selected Auth0 to enhance the overall experience for the hundreds of thousands of consumers who rely on their services every day. Part of their digital transformation efforts will involve re-platforming NTUC FairPrice as well as aligning multiple brands within NTUC’s social enterprise into one platform for a completely holistic user experience.

“Our biggest priority is our customers and ensuring they have a positive experience anytime they interact with our brand online,” said Winson Lim, VP, Core Product Development, NTUC Enterprise. “With our ambitious timeframe, we didn’t want to waste valuable developers’ time on managing multiple identity platforms. Auth0 will get us up and running quickly and help us get closer to our business goals.”

Singapore has created a strong technology infrastructure that has primed it well for digital transformation initiatives. According to a recent survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Singapore ranks as the top country in the Asian Digital Transformation Index, based on government policies in support of infrastructure development, business use of technology, and entrepreneurship.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with digital innovators in Singapore, like NTUC Enterprise, as well as other leading companies throughout Southeast Asia,” said Richard Marr, APAC General Manager, Auth0. “Our new office will enable us to better service our existing customers in the region, and we look forward to growing our team here to support this expansion.”

Earlier this year, Auth0 announced 225 percent year-over-year growth in Australia and New Zealand, along with new customer acquisitions such as ME Bank, SkyTV, and Foodstuffs, marking the company’s continued regional expansion. The addition of the Singapore office marks overall growth in Asia-Pacific as a whole.

