BankMobile Announces Three New Winners of its Passport Student Success Sweepstakes

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and America’s largest and fastest-growing mobile-first bank, today announced three winners of its latest Passport Student Success Sweepstakes. Brandi Henderson, a student at the University of Louisville; Faduma Saleh, a student at Portland Community College; and Sean Gutierrez, a graduate of Southwest Texas Junior College, were each awarded approximately $10,000 to help pay off their student loans.

“We are pleased to announce the winners of our most recent sweepstakes and congratulate all three recipients,” stated Luvleen Sidhu, President, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at BankMobile. “At BankMobile, we are extremely customer-centric and have a mission to create an affordable, simple and rewarding banking experience. Programs such as our Passport Student Success Sweepstakes, as well as the financial management tools, help us make a positive financial impact on our customers’ lives.”

“I was so surprised that I had won and I am so grateful to BankMobile,” stated Henderson. “The biggest money challenge I had during my university years was making enough money to pay my bills, while having enough time to study and attend school fulltime and to complete different class requirements such as internships. It was very difficult to find a balance, but I am blessed to have gotten through it and am now thrilled to use the sweepstakes money to help alleviate my loans.”

“I am still in disbelief that BankMobile transferred $9,501 – the same amount I owe for my student loans – into my bank account,” stated Saleh. “BankMobile has given me the opportunity to be empowered and feel relieved about my future and student loan hardship. Thank you Bankmobile for showing me one of your greatest vibes!”

Passport is the BankMobile Vibe Checking Account recognition program for smart money management, academic achievement and good financial behavior. BankMobile Vibe is a student-centric checking account available at campuses that use BankMobile Disbursements and has the following elements:

Passport users earn stamps for smart money management, academic achievement and good financial behavior they make. Every stamp earned also gives them an entry into the Student Success Sweepstakes for a chance to win up to $10,000 to put toward paying off their student loan debt.

BankMobile, named the Most Innovative Bank by LendIt Fintech in 2019, is in the Top 15 banks in the U.S. in terms of number of consumer checking accounts serviced. BankMobile Disbursements serves more than five million students on nearly 800 campuses nationwide. Through this distribution channel, the bank also provides refund management services to one in every three college students in the country.

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile is a division of Customers Bank and among the largest and fastest-growing mobile-first banking platforms in the U.S., offering checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BankMobile, named the Most Innovative Bank by LendIt Fintech in 2019, provides an alternative banking experience to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as “Bank-as-a-Service” (Baas), created by the executive team enables BankMobile to acquire customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its low-cost operating model enables it to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, BankMobile provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders at nearly 800 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). It is one of the Top 15 largest banks in the country, as measured by checking accounts. BankMobile is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. For more information, please visit: www.bankmobile.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank is a super-community bank with $11.7 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, offering commercial and consumer banking services along the I-95 corridor from Greater Washington to Boston; and in Chicago. Commercial products include cash management; commercial and industrial loans; small business loans; SBA government-guaranteed loans; commercial and multi-family real estate loans; and financing for leasing businesses and residential developers.

Customers Bank provides consumer banking services including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; residential mortgages; and consumer loans. Additional consumer products include “BankMobile Vibe online banking,” marketed by the BankMobile Division and “Ascent Money Market Savings,” marketed by the Customers Bank Digital Banking Division.

Customers Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Customers Bank takes pride in delivering extremely high levels of customer service while charging comparatively very low fees; service that makes our clients say, “Wow.”

Commercial clients enjoy Single Point of Contact service with one team to handle all banking needs. Retail bank clients are afforded Concierge Banking® Services that brings banking to them, when and where they need it.

Customers Bank, with its headquarters located in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, is a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company. The voting common shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.

