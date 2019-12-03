Banana Powder Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Banana Powder Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025”

Banana Powder Industry 2019

Market Overview:

Bananas are one of the healthiest and the most consumed fruits across the globe. While raw and ripe bananas have a short shelf-life, banana powder stays good for nearly two years when stored properly in a cold-storage facility. Increased use of this powder by food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and other industries is boosting its demand in many countries across the globe.

As per reports, the global market of the powder made from bananas should reach US$ 1311 million by 2024.

The powder is loaded with important nutrients, antioxidants and dietary fiber that help strengthen bones, relax muscles, regulate blood pressure, improve digestion, and prevent dehydration. It has all the nutrient properties of raw bananas and is convenient to use. It can be used in many recipes and has a long shelf-life. Health-conscious consumers are also shifting towards natural food ingredients for a healthy lifestyle. These factors are fueling the banana powder market in many countries.

The powder made from bananas is also used in baby food. It is healthy and helps with weight gain in babies. The powder is popularly used in the baking industry as well. With the growing demand for gluten-free and starch-resistant products, wheat powders and flours are quickly being replaced by banana powder in the food and beverage industry. The powder has nourishing and moisturizing properties, making it an important ingredient in the cosmetics industry. Hence, the overall market is likely to witness good growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global banana powder market is divided into types, applications, source, processes, and distribution channels.

Based on types, the market is divided into food-grade, medicine-grade and others.

Based on applications, the market is divided into food industry, beverage industry, feed industry, cosmetics industry and others. Food industry is further bifurcated into health care food, functional food, infant food and baking food. As per reports, food industry is the largest segment as the powder is used for preparing infant food, cakes, seasonings, cold/frozen food products, and more.

Based on sources, the market is divided into organic and conventional.

Based on processes, the market is divided into freeze-dried, spray-dried, sun-dried, drum-dried and others.

Based on distribution channels, the market is divided into direct sales, indirect sales, specialty store, modern trade convenience store, e-retailer and others.

Regional Analysis:

The five main regions considered in this report for studying the global banana powder market are North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam and rest of the region), Central and South America (Columbia, Brazil, Argentina and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (Egypt, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Nigeria).

North America holds the leading position in the global market. While the climatic conditions of the region are not favorable for producing bananas, it imports large quantities of the fruit from South America to make the powder. Asia-Pacific is also an important region, with India being the largest producer of bananas in the world. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle and dietary habits are supporting market growth in the region. MEA region also occupies a significant place in the global market.

Industry News:

The global banana powder market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2024.

