Rapid7 InsightVM Goes Beyond Vulnerability Assessment to Deliver 342% ROI According to Leading Independent Research Firm

Study reveals InsightVM has improved scanning efficacy and accuracy, easier reporting, and better-defined approaches to remediation than other vulnerability risk management solutions providing clarity, influence and progress to customers.

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced findings from a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Rapid7 quantifying the Total Economic Impact™ and benefits of InsightVM , the company’s vulnerability risk management offering. In the study, Forrester found that organizations that deploy InsightVM can recognize a 342 percent return on investment (ROI) over three years.



InsightVM provides visibility into vulnerabilities across today’s modern IT environments, as well as clarity into the operations, objectives, and impact of security programs for stakeholders across the organization. Additionally, security teams are able to effectively identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities while extending their influence, resulting in a deeper understanding of risk and alignment toward common goals. By fostering collaboration and influencing their peers in IT and development, security professionals can achieve a more efficient vulnerability risk management process and reduce more risk.

Security Finance, a Rapid7 customer and participant in the TEI study, assessed several vulnerability management products before selecting InsightVM. "With vulnerabilities, it all comes down to risk,” said Kurt Hazel, IT Security Manager at Security Finance. “CVSS scores were a problem because they're static. The InsightVM Real Risk scoring has allowed me to prioritize for what matters to our specific business.”

Key Findings

The Forrester TEI study highlights many quantifiable benefits achieved by a company using InsightVM, which in the study is based on a composite of five Rapid7 customers interviewed by Forrester. Each of these customers had previously been using other vulnerability management tools before making the transition to InsightVM.

Examples of these benefits include:

342% ROI over three years

Customers experienced an average return of 342% when calculating the overall benefits of InsightVM.

22% reduction in false positive alerts

Fewer false alerts and more accurate data helped customers save time.

33% reduction in investigation efforts

Better reporting and actionable insights helped customers make visible progress.

60% reduction in patching efforts

Patching automation and improved workflows helped customers streamline the remediation process.

2.3M savings over three years

Reducing risk up-front helped customers avoid potential incidents and associated costs.

“We believe the results of the Total Economic Impact™ study clearly show that InsightVM can help security and IT teams by delivering on the promise of managing vulnerabilities and effectively reducing risk,” said Lee Weiner, chief product officer at Rapid7. “Not only does InsightVM identify vulnerabilities, but it gives stakeholders a clear view into the operations, objectives, and impact security programs are having within their organization.”

“The Total Economic Impact of Rapid7 InsightVM” study is available for download here . To start a free trial of InsightVM, visit here .

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,500 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

