Timothy Pardee, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Chief Medical Officer of Rafael Pharmaceuticals, to Present on CPI-613® (devimistat) in Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) at the 2019 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Expos

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, announced today that Co-Chief Medical Officer, Timothy Pardee, M.D., Ph.D., will lead a poster presentation on the Phase 3 study of CPI-613® (devimistat) for the treatment of older patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at the 61st Annual ASH Meeting and Exposition.

Dr. Pardee will present the study design and method of testing the efficacy of devimistat in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone compared with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone alone for older patients (≥60 years of age) with relapsed or refractory AML in Rafael’s Phase 3 clinical trial. He will speak to the natural history of AML in older adults, along with highlighting the positive results that prior studies testing devimistat for patients with relapsed/refractory AML have identified.

Poster Details

Date: Sunday, December 8

Presentation Time: 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Location: Hall B, Level 2 (Orange County Convention Center)

Number: 2658

Session: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II

Title: Multicentre, Open-Label, Randomized Phase 3 Study of CPI-613® (devimistat) in Combination with High Dose Cytarabine and Mitoxantrone (CHAM) Compared to High Dose Cytarabine and Mitoxantrone (HAM) in Older Patients (≥ 60 years) with Relapsed / Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) – Armada 2000 (AML003) Trial

“Dr. Pardee continues to be instrumental in the development of devimistat, and we are honored that he was selected to share his research and expertise at ASH,” said Sanjeev Luther, CEO and President of Rafael. “Devimistat may fill a significant gap in treating relapsed or refractory AML, as Dr. Pardee’s research demonstrates.”

The Annual ASH Meeting and Exposition will be held in Orlando, Florida from Dec. 7 through 10. ASH has more than 17,000 members from more than 100 countries and is the largest society serving both clinicians and scientists around the world who are working to conquer blood diseases.

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism. The company is developing a new, first-in-class category of metabolic oncology therapeutics that attack hard-to-treat cancers by targeting the metabolic processes the disease needs to survive, grow and proliferate. Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), is a highly selective, well-tolerated and effective anti-cancer agent that is being evaluated in ongoing and completed Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials. Devimistat has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and Burkitt’s and peripheral T-cell lymphomas. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: RFL). For more information, please visit www.rafaelpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the company’s future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.



