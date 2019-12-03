AlgoSec Appoints Chief Revenue Officer & Chief Financial Officer to Manage Growth Acceleration

Leading network security management solution provider appoints two industry veterans to drive expansion fuelled by multiple growth avenues and new revenue initiatives

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec , the leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, today announced the appointment of two key executives to its global management team as the company focuses on driving revenue and multi-faceted business growth into the new decade.



Chris Thomas joins AlgoSec in the role of Chief Revenue Officer with 25 years’ experience in enterprise and channel technology sales and partnerships. He has been a key member of several executive management teams for venture backed enterprise software and cloud companies which led to three successful acquisitions and a $1B IPO.

Most recently, Mr. Thomas held the position of SVP, Worldwide Sales for Vidyo, an enterprise-grade unified communications platform for businesses and developers. Over a 10-year period, he was responsible for Vidyo’s accelerated growth, including Channel and Partner based sales strategy and execution, and led Vidyo’s move to the cloud. He was also responsible for a successful sales strategy based on vertical industry and global expansion which ultimately led to Vidyo’s acquisition.

As a key member of AlgoSec’s executive management team, Mr. Thomas will be responsible for global revenue generation activities for AlgoSec's enterprise-driven network security management and automation platform, including enterprises sales revenue initiatives focused on AlgoSec’s technology eco-system, channel partners, MSSPs, and System Integrators.

Ilan Erez joins AlgoSec as Chief Financial Officer and General Manager, bringing a unique blend of hands-on cross functional experience in strategic, product, financial and operational management. He has a proven track record in business optimization and profitable growth management, as well as integrating existing and acquired businesses into larger organizations, while developing and launching new breakthrough products.

Mr. Erez has over twenty years of executive experience in global technology companies as a GM, CFO, VP of Operations and Board Member. Most recently, he served as GM of 3D Systems’ (NYSE: DDD) software business unit. Prior to that, he spent a decade with Cimatron Ltd. as CFO and VP Operations before their acquisition by 3D Systems. Earlier in his career, he was CFO and VP Operations of Silicom Ltd., a controller of Biodar Ltd. and auditor for Kesselman & Kesselman (a member of PwC).

Yuval Baron, AlgoSec’s Chief Executive Officer said: “AlgoSec has ambitious global growth plans, and Chris and Ilan will play a crucial role in driving and consolidating that growth, as well as supporting multiple promising new revenue initiatives enabled by AlgoSec’s increasingly mission critical role in the network security technology eco-system of today’s enterprise.”

