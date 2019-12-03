Verto Analytics Expands US Presence and Promotes Multiple Executives to New Leadership Roles

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verto Analytics (Verto) announces today that it has opened a new office in Seattle to extend its current bases from New York City, San Francisco, and Helsinki, for local customer support, data engineering, and behavioral insights work.



Vinayak Nair has also been promoted to the U.S. Market team leadership role. In this role, Vinayak leads and designs all U.S.-based client projects and deliverables. Vinayak also manages the Verto analytical support teams in Cincinnati, Seattle, and Houston in the US.

In Finland, at Verto’s HQ, Dr. Antti Riikonen has been named VP of Product and Methods, and joins Verto’s executive team. Dr. Riikonen has worked at Verto since 2014, and, through multiple roles and responsibilities, has risen through the ranks. Dr. Riikonen will be responsible for managing and driving Verto’s research methods and methodology in the future.

Also, in Finland, Tero Lindberg has been nominated to Verto’s executive team, with responsibilities for Verto’s Platform Team, which includes activities related to core engineering, infrastructure, and research and development (R&D). Based in Helsinki, he leads Verto’s teams working on data collection technologies, data processing, and cloud computing. He also ensures Verto’s solutions and technology stay at the cutting edge of innovation. Lindberg first joined Verto in 2017.

Nair, Lindberg, and Riikonen all report to Pat Brennan, President of Verto Analytics Inc. “Vinayak, Antti and Tero have worked on multiple, strategically important activities over the past year, as Verto has moved to its new platform, and focused on serving customers better than ever,” says Brennan. “These nominations today speak to the great reputation each of these team members has built within the company as they’ve led our teams in the U.S. and Finland. As they step into higher levels of leadership, we look forward to the innovative and inspiring ways they’ll continue to drive Verto’s business forward.”

The continuous growth and new services are a result of Verto’s intensive R&D in its Helsinki-based Verto Data Lab. During the past two years, Verto got three patents granted for its single-source, cross-platform audience measurement methodology. Verto has actively presented its work with big customers around the world, at venues like Media Honeypot, Tubecon, ASI, and ARF conferences.

Verto’s data is used by major technology and media companies in the world for a variety of use cases, and is often publicly cited as a core panel for consumer journey work. Greg Wester, chief marketing officer of Mobile Posse, says its collaboration with Verto Analytics has been invaluable.

"Mobile Posse has worked intensively with Verto's new market team and Vinayak Nair,” says Wester. “We're typically looking for detailed analysis of mobile behaviors not available anywhere else, and it has been superb to collaborate with local researchers in the US who understand our research needs and unique use cases. Verto's Market team has not only delivered robust quantitative research work, but has also created compelling data visualizations that we continue to actively use in our sales and marketing efforts."

The core of Verto’s methodology is a peerless, single-source, opt-in panel, which yields extensive cross-device online and offline behavioral data. Verto collaborates with the biggest enterprises in the world to continuously expand the depth, breadth, and scope of this panel data, and we partner with our clients to package this data into easy-to-activate solutions that drive everyday decision making.

