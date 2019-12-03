Smart Water Bottle Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On-“Smart Water Bottle Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024”

Smart Water Bottle Industry 2019

Market Overview:

Smart water bottles are bottles that tell consumers about the level of hydration in the body. They are also referred to as interactive water bottles and are inbuilt with the latest technology that helps them collect data and track important information about the users, such as their age, weight, and time and amount of water intake. They can be easily connected to smartphones, fitness trackers and other electronic devices. With growing awareness among people about the importance of adequate water intake, the worldwide market for these water bottles has been on the rise.

Market by Top Smart Water Bottle Companies, this report covers

Kuvee

Hidrate

Trago

Sippo

Ecomo

Hydrasmart

Spritz

Myhydrate

Thermos L.L.C

Adheretech

As per reports, the global smart water bottle market should reach US$ 48.7 million by 2025. With recent technological advancements, technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been implemented in these water bottles. These technologies provide information to the users about the amount they have consumed and also remind them to drink water before their body gets dehydrated. As people are becoming more conscious about their health and fitness, the market for these water bottles is likely to witness good growth in the coming years.

Other factors contributing to the global smart water bottle market growth are increasing per capita income and the adoption of advanced technologies. These bottles are quite useful for students, sportsmen, people with busy lifestyles, and people with field jobs. However, limited battery life and high cost of these water bottles might dampen market growth to an extent. This report gives important information about the current market scenario, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, key players and their market share, key regions, market drivers, and more.

Market Segmentation:

The global smart water bottle market is divided into product types, applications, technology, and distribution channels.

Based on product types, the market is segmented into metal, polymer and others. BPA-free polymer bottles have more demand as they are lightweight and durable.

Based on applications or end-users, the market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, sports and others.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into inbuilt, hardware and hydration tracking apps. The hardware segment that includes smart caps or sensor bands dominates the market. Demand for hydration tracking apps is also growing at a good pace across the globe.

Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into online stores and offline stores. The offline segment is sub-divided into supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, and independent electric stores.

Regional Analysis:

In this report, the important regions considered for studying the global smart water bottle market are North America (The United States, Mexico and Canada), Europe (France, Spain, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Australia, Vietnam and rest of the region), Central and South America (Columbia, Brazil, Argentina and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Turkey, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia).

North America dominated the global market for these water bottles in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years. This region has many strong players in the fields of IoT and AI. Europe occupies the second position in the global market, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is likely to witness rapid growth over the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income and rising demand for technologically advanced products.

Industry News:

As per reports, the global smart water bottles market is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 13% during 2019-2025.

