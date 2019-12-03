Energy Focus, Inc. to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 11, 2019

Presentation to Be Webcast

/EIN News/ -- SOLON, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in advanced LED lighting technologies and solutions, announced that James Tu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11 at 12:20 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.



Mr. Tu will be providing an update and outlook on the company in a presentation that will include discussions about its business development and growth initiatives since its recent corporate restructuring during the second quarter of 2019. He will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors attending the meeting. If you are interested in meeting with him, please log in via the link provided in your conference invitation or contact your LD Micro representative.

The presentation will be webcast live, and will be available at the following link:

http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/efoi/

For those who are unable to listen to the webcast live, the webcast can be accessed at the Events & Presentations section of the company website for 90 days after the presentation at the following link:

http://investors.energyfocus.com/events-and-presentations/events

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com

Media and Investor Contact:

DGI Comm

212-825-3210

ir@energyfocus.com



