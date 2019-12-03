First Citizens Bank Launches 'Sound of Support' 2019 Holiday Giving Effort for Teen Cancer America

Goal is to use the power of music to bring about better care and brighter futures for young people with cancer

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens Bank’s holiday “Sound of Support” campaign for nonprofit Teen Cancer America (TCA) officially begins today (Giving Tuesday).



Through Dec. 31, 2019, the bank is encouraging customers, friends and families to give $5 or more to add a song to a designated Spotify® TCA playlist. By visiting firstcitizens.com/sound and making a donation, they can share their favorite inspirational song to support and encourage teen cancer patients.

“Music is an important force in the lives teens and young adults, especially those facing cancer,” said Jeff Ward, chief strategy officer for First Citizens Bank and Teen Cancer America board member. “That’s why First Citizens has launched the ‘Sound of Support’ — to give the gift of healing, joy and comfort through the power of music.”

Funds collected by the “Sound of Support” initiative benefit Teen Cancer America. The national nonprofit works to increase the number of cancer care facilities and specialized treatment programs for teens and young adults. The money raised by First Citizens for TCA goes directly to local partner hospitals.

The “Sound of Support” – How To Participate

Go to firstcitizens.com/sound to make a donation.

to make a donation. Once you’ve made a donation, you’ll be prompted to add your favorite motivational song to the TCA Spotify playlist (one donation per one song choice).

“With just a few online clicks, we can join together and make a tremendous difference — by sharing our favorite songs to inspire and hearten young cancer patients just when they need it most,” Ward said.

Individuals, businesses, school groups and civic organizations are encouraged to make a contribution and share their song selections. In addition, First Citizens associates across the bank will participate in the holiday campaign.

In addition to the “Sound of Support” effort, three powerful new Teen Cancer America commercials developed by First Citizens will air in North Carolina and South Carolina markets over the holiday season. They’re also available to view on the bank’s YouTube site. The commercials feature young cancer patients describing the personal impact TCA is making in their lives.

Most hospitals don’t have special cancer programs or facilities for 13 - 24-year-olds, who are typically treated in units for children or older adults. Teen Cancer America bridges the gap. It creates dedicated, state-of-the-art programs and facilities to meet the unique needs of this age group.

Over the past five years, First Citizens has helped launch TCA partnerships with five medical centers: Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, N.C.; UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.; Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn; Prisma Health Cancer Institute in Greenville, S.C.; and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System also in Greenville, S.C. In September 2019, Bon Secours opened the first Teen Cancer America unit in the Carolinas.

First Citizens and Teen Cancer America are also talking with other major medical centers throughout the bank’s markets about establishing new TCA programs.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank’s 2019 “Sound of Support” campaign is a continuation of its largest-ever philanthropic endeavor for TCA that began in 2015. The holiday initiative is one of many efforts that First Citizens participates in and sponsors to raise funds, build awareness and partner with medical centers for the nonprofit. The bank is the principal Southeastern corporate sponsor of Teen Cancer America.

Founded in 1898, First Citizens is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has $37 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®. For more information, visit firstcitizens.com .

About Teen Cancer America



Founded by rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, Teen Cancer America develops specialized facilities, treatment and age-specific services that are proven to improve outcomes and survivorship for adolescents and young adults (AYA) fighting cancer. TCA helps hospitals and healthcare professionals bridge the gap between pediatric and adult oncology care by supporting hospitals and outpatient facilities in the development of specialized units and programs for this age group. TCA brings together physicians and allied healthcare professionals in both pediatric and adult oncology. Age-targeted care for this population is necessary for medical and appropriate psychosocial development. Outcomes associated with some cancers that target this age group have not improved in over 30 years. For more information, visit teencanceramerica.org .

