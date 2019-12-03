MamaMancini's to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on Monday, December 9th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, will release financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019, before market open on Monday, December 9, 2019.



Management will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on December 9, 2019 to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, December 9, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-889-4326

International Dial-in: 1-412-317-9264

Conference ID: 10137297



Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through December 16, 2019. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10137297.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and dinner kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

MMMB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us







