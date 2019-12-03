Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Strengthens Team with the Addition of Sid Senroy in an Advisory Role of Head of Quality and Compliance

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“GRYN” or the “Company”), an innovative premium cannabis cultivation and branding enterprise, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sid Senroy, MBA, as its Head of Quality and Compliance. In this advisory role, Senroy will enable the Company to form cross-functional alliances for improvement and growth as well as leverage existing company expertise, increased levels of productivity, compliance and efficiencies.



“This will directly support the Company to achieve its stated objectives to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium quality products to consumers and that the Company intends to be a leader in FDA cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) capabilities in the hemp and CBD marketplace. We are very excited to have Mr. Senroy as part of the growing Green Hygienics team,” GRYN CEO Ron Loudoun stated.

As a seasoned business executive with an MBA from Pepperdine University, Senroy’s special expertise centers on helping companies pass compliance assessments, develop robust quality systems and prepare for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) reviews and inspections. His most recent accomplishment was the revamping of the quality and compliance program within the global R&D organization of a large biotechnology company, which led to successful FDA pre-approval inspections with no significant regulatory findings.

Over the past two decades, Senroy has successfully led several global Quality and Compliance business units as an executive or senior consultant, leading to the approval of key blockbuster drugs with cumulative sales exceeding $30 billion annually over the last 10 years. Senroy’s ability to form cross-functional alliances for improvement and growth, in addition to a sensitivity to cultural nuances, has helped him succeed on a global scale. He has worked extensively throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Senroy’s expertise includes: GXP Regulatory Compliance, Mock Inspection, Sarbanes Oxley, Auditing and PAI Readiness, SOP Management, Training Management, Quality Management Systems, Metrics and Reporting, Systems Development Lifecycle and IT.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“GRYN” or the “Company”) is an innovative, full-scope, science-driven, premium hemp branding enterprise focused on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for cannabidiol (“CBD”). The Hemp Farming Act of 2018 removed hemp from Schedule I controlled substances (defined as cannabis with less than 0.3% THC), making it an ordinary agricultural commodity.

Our mission is to grow the Company in a sustainable and profitable manner to be one of the largest industrial hemp for CBD producers in North America. The Company will adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers. The Company intends to be a leader in FDA cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) capabilities in the hemp and CBD marketplace.

The Company’s business model includes generating revenues from the sale of hemp and premium-grade CBD products; creating trusted global consumer brands; developing valuable IP; and growing the Company rapidly through strategic acquisitions.

For more information, visit: www.GreenHygienicsHoldings.com

