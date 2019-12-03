BioCorRx’s Subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Potential Overdose Reversal Drug Candidate VDM-001

/EIN News/ -- Early preclinical data suggests VDM-001 may prevent overdose from fentanyl



ANAHEIM, CA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a leader, developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of addiction and related disorders, today provided an update on VDM-001, a new opioid antagonist being developed to reverse opioid overdose. Last year, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, the Company’s controlled subsidiary, partnered with VDM Biochemicals, Inc. (VDM) in order to further develop and validate VDM-001 for potential future commercialization.

VDM-001 may represent an effective alternative to naloxone in the overdose reversal market. Early preclinical data showed that the effects of fentanyl, which is responsible for thousands of deaths annually, may be completely prevented by VDM-001. At the same time, VDM-001 was found to be well-tolerated and without any signs of toxicity. These findings support advancing VDM-001 as a potential therapeutic agent for opioid use disorder (OUD). Ongoing preclinical work is being directed at confirming the brain concentrations of VDM-001 required to maximize opioid antagonist efficacy.

Brady Granier, CEO, President, and Director of BioCorRx, Inc., stated, “Overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, increased almost 47% from 2016 to 2017. Currently, naloxone is the only treatment widely available for opioid overdose reversal. Unlike naloxone, VDM-001 is a 100% pure synthetic antagonist, whereas naloxone relies on natural sources for manufacturing. New preclinical data coupled with other claims from VDM, suggest therapeutic advantages of VDM-001 over naloxone and support its entry into other areas of unmet medical need. One potential benefit of VDM-001 may be a shorter and less costly manufacturing cycle. We look forward to working with VDM in order to further explore this molecule.”

David Martirosyan, CEO of VDM Biochemicals, Inc., commented, “We are very encouraged by the new preclinical data showing the ability of VDM-001 to block analgesic effects of fentanyl in vivo. Fentanyl has become a major driving force behind the opioid epidemic in the US. In 2017 alone, 28,400 people died from synthetic opioids overdoses. Based upon the data that we have gathered, new studies are currently being conducted to gain more insight into the mechanism of action of VDM-001. We believe that VDM-001 holds a significant potential to become a major lifesaving drug and have a profound impact on the lives of many people affected by the opioid epidemic. We are delighted with the current partnership in place with BioCorRx, and we welcome their continued support in our efforts to advance VDM-001.”

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program is a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for substance use disorders; please visit www.beataddiction.com for more information on the BioCorRx Recovery Program. The UnCraveRx™ Weight Loss Program is also a medication-assisted program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx™. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

About VDM Biochemicals, Inc.

Located in Lake Forest, California, VDM Biochemicals is a dynamically developing company, which specializes in the synthesis and distribution of a most innovative range of novel chemicals, analytical reagents, and specialty products for life science research.

Currently serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, hospitals, and government laboratories. For more information on VDM Biochemicals Inc, visit www.VDMBIO.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

