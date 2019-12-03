Richard Farmer Announces Support for Farmer Brothers’ Director Nominees

/EIN News/ -- NORTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) (the “Company” or “Farmer Brothers”) today announced that Richard Farmer, a member of the founding Farmer family, provided the Company with the following statement to share with other stockholders:



As a member of the Farmer family and a longtime Farmer Brothers stockholder beneficially owning approximately 1.2 million shares, I support the Company’s Board of Directors and management team. I have found the Board and management team to be open to engaging in constructive dialogue with stockholders and am confident in their commitment to acting in the best interests of Farmer Brothers and all of the Company’s stockholders. I am pleased with the actions the Board has recently taken to position the Company for a return to profitable growth. This includes taking steps to strengthen the Company’s financial position, address challenges in the DSD business and appoint new leadership that is engaging employees and focusing the organization on execution. I believe the Board’s recent appointment of Deverl Maserang as President and Chief Executive Officer, bringing his significant expertise in turnarounds, global supply-chain transformations and the food and beverage industry to the Company, should benefit the Company and stockholders. Additionally, I am pleased with the Board’s decision to declassify the Board. It is clear that the Board is committed to ensuring the Company’s corporate governance practices best serve the interests of stockholders. I look forward to supporting all three of the Company’s Board nominees – Deverl Maserang, Chuck Marcy, Chris Mottern – at the upcoming 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. – Richard F. Farmer

The Farmer Brothers Board and management team appreciate the support of Richard Farmer and remain committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and delivering value to all stockholders.

Farmer Brothers reminds stockholders that every vote is important, no matter how many or how few shares it represents. The Company urges all stockholders to use the WHITE proxy card to vote “FOR” the Company’s highly-qualified and experienced director nominees TODAY.

If you have any questions or require any assistance with respect to voting your shares, please contact the Company’s proxy solicitor.



About Farmer Bros. Co.

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer-facing branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas. The Company's primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, China Mist® and Boyds®.

