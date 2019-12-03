RGS Energy’s POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingles to be Featured on Designing Spaces Airing on Lifetime Network December 4 and December 27 at 7:30 a.m. EST/PST

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the visually stunning POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle System, will be featured on the award-winning home improvement television program, Designing Spaces® airing on Lifetime.



The show will air on December 4 and December 27 at 7:30 a.m. in both Eastern and Pacific time zones. In the show, RGS Energy helps the Ortiz family transform their home in Florida into a fully solar home using POWERHOUSE™ 3.0 solar shingles combined with an energy storage system.

The POWERHOUSE™ solar shingles’ low profile was designed to blend in with the appearance of asphalt roofs, making the solar array less conspicuous and more visually appealing compared to traditional rack-n-mount solar panels.

“The most exciting thing about POWERHOUSE™ is that it represents an entirely new approach to solar,” said Adam Akers, RGS Energy’s product specialist. “It’s a beautiful new option at a great price for homeowners, especially compared to those bulky panels that have kept people away from going green with solar. It actually gives the house a whole different style in the sense of curb appeal and efficiency.”

The Ortiz family was concerned about climate change and electrical outages, and wanted to be less reliant on utility companies. “The goal is to not have a bill and possibly get a check from the power company,” said George Ortiz in his interview during the POWERHOUSE™ installation. “That’s the whole net metering aspect of it; if we produce more, we can make a buck. We take but we also give back to the grid, so everyone wins.”

RGS Energy CEO, Dennis Lacey, commented: “We enjoyed working with the team at Designing Spaces to not only educate homeowners of the benefits of going solar, but make them aware they no longer have to settle for subpar aesthetics. We believe that through enhanced nationwide brand awareness such as this, we will continue to grow the demand for our next generation POWERHOUSE™ solar shingle product.”

See images of the solar shingles and additional information about POWERHOUSE™ solar shingles at RGSPOWERHOUSE.com . To learn more about POWERHOUSE™, visit www.rgsenergy.com/powerhouse or call 877-RGS-PWRH.

For more information on Designing Spaces, visit https://DesigningSpaces.tv .

About Designing Spaces

Designing Spaces is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces covers the whole house, soup to nuts. For more information visit https://designingspaces.tv/ .

About RGS Energy

RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE) is America’s Original Solar Company and exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company.

For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites and the websites referred to above in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

RGS Energy is the company’s registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name “Real Goods Solar, Inc.”

POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the closing of and the net proceeds from the rights offering discussed herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they provide RGS Energy’s current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, forecasts, and hypothetical constructs about future events, and include statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, plans and objectives of management for future operations. The words “plan,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “hypothetical” and similar expressions as they relate to us are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, RGS Energy cautions you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

Key risks and uncertainties that may cause a change in any forward-looking statement or that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: RGS Energy’s ability to successfully commercialize POWERHOUSE™ 3.0; RGS Energy’s ability to realize revenue from sales of POWERHOUSE™ arising from being featured on Designing Spaces; RGS Energy’s ability to obtain future purchase orders for POWERHOUSE™ deliveries; competition in the built-in photovoltaic solar system business; and other risks and uncertainties included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should read the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Form 1-A offering statement, in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019, each of which has been filed with the SEC, which identify certain of these and additional risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both

Managing Partner, CMA

Tel 1-949-432-7566

RGSE@cma.team



