High Purity Glass Substrate Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “High Purity Glass Substrate Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “High Purity Glass Substrate Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The High Purity Glass Substrate Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

High purity glass substrate refers to a thin panel that is used for the fabrication of glass units. Using this material has numerous benefits, such as less electrical loss, reduced dielectric constant, ultra-high resistivity, better optical quality, and flexibility in packaging. High purity glass substrate is popularly used in flat panel displays and lightweight smartphones, tablets, and PCs. The primary factor contributing to market growth is the rising demand for electronics in almost every sector. Consumer electronics like televisions also boost market share.

The global high purity glass substrate market was valued at $1.54 billion in 2018 and is predicted to reach $2.64 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.97%.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global High Purity Glass Substrate market. This report focused on High Purity Glass Substrate market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global High Purity Glass Substrate Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in High Purity Glass Substrate industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global High Purity Glass Substrate industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating High Purity Glass Substrate types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and High Purity Glass Substrate industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This High Purity Glass Substrate business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

The Key Players Covered In This Study

Schott AG

Corning

AGC

LG Chem

Plan Optik AG

Abrisa Technologies

Rogers Corporation

Segmentation

The high purity glass substrate market can be segmented by glass type and by end-users. Based on glass type, the market divisions include high strength glass substrate, TFT-LCD glass substrate, and PDP glass substrate

Based on end-user, the global high purity glass substrate market can be divided into automotive, power conversion, computer & electronics, medical devices, and defence. Of these, electronics has the most market contribution owing to the large variety of applications included in this sector. Some examples of these applications include displays, semiconductors, telecommunication devices, and electronic components. Televisions are another significant market contributor. Growing demand for TV in houses drives the market growth.

The increased adoption of LCDs in not just TVs but also smart handheld equipment, automotive applications, and consumer durables will propel the global high purity glass substrate market. Further, industrial expansion, particularly in electronics and semiconductors, will increase the demand for glass substrates. The rise in manufacturing of semiconductors, electronic components, display devices, MEMS devices, computing & telecommunication devices will also help drive market demand.

High manufacturing and technology costs limit the market growth. Innovations and advances in technology will improve the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the high purity glass substrate market can be segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is the highest market contributor, followed by Europe. The advanced use of technology coupled with a growing demand for electronics boosts the market growth in these regions. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market and has witnessed a rise in high purity glass substrate demand in recent years. Urbanization and industrialization are the primary factors driving the market demand in the region. India and China are expected to see rapid growth in the coming years.

Latin America and Africa are also predicted to play a major role in market demand.

Industry News

Adoption of advanced technologies is the primary focus of manufacturers, which will positively impact market development. Market players have adopted strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to get a strong foothold in the market.

For example, in 2018, Corning Incorporated introduced Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ protective glass substrates for wearables. The global market is categorized into type, application, and region.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global High Purity Glass Substrate Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global High Purity Glass Substrate Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global High Purity Glass Substrate industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global High Purity Glass Substrate industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

